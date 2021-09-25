CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nokia XR20 review: A sharply dressed rugged phone with few flaws

By Eric Zeman
Android Authority
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAppealing, yet durable design and buildLeading protection ratingsGood displayExcellent battery lifeSolid overall 5G supportFirm update commitment. This relatable rugged phone is tough enough for almost any environment and includes a fine display, excellent battery life, and long-term software support. The processor performance isn't the best and the cameras underwhelm, but if you want a well-protected smartphone that won’t look out of place in the boardroom, the Nokia XR20 is the one to buy.

www.androidauthority.com

