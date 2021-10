It's tricky, because on one side Stacey really wanted the baby, and on the other side Bradley really didn't. Bradley wanted the termination because he was terrified of ending up like his dad and hurting Stacey and the baby the way Max hurt him and Rachel. He didn't want it and he wasn't ready to be a dad. There's nothing wrong with that. You could say that it was better that he was honest about his feelings towards the baby when he found out, as opposed to going along with it for an easy life and backing out when Stacey was heavily pregnant, or when the baby was born, or even later down the line.

