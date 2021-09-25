CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Driver hits young girl, flees

By STAFF REPORT
yoursun.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVENICE — The Venice Police Department is looking for a driver who injured an 8-year-old girl Thursday, according to authorities. The suspect allegedly fled in the vehicle after hitting the girl around 6 p.m. Thursday at the 600 block of Granada Avenue, according to a VPD social media post. The...

www.yoursun.com

