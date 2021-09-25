Driver hits young girl, flees

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A person was arrested Saturday evening after crashing an allegedly stolen vehicle, jumping from the vehicle, fleeing, and then jumping into the Inner Harbor, Baltimore Police said. Police did not provide the driver’s name, age, gender, residence, what kind of vehicle was involved, or charges. Officers from the Southern District just after 7:30 p.m. tried to pull over a suspected stolen vehicle, but the driver refused to stop, accelerated and hit several vehicles. Officers followed the driver at a safe distance until the suspect crashed the vehicle at East Patapsco Avenue and St. Victor Street. The suspect got out and ran. The officers chased on foot until the suspect got into a patrol vehicle. The suspect drove off and bailed out of the patrol vehicle at Fort Avenue, then jumped into the harbor water, police said. The suspect was arrested soon after. Stay with WJZ on this developing story. To get breaking news alerts, download our app now

