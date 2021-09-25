Oxygen Concentrators Market was Valued at US$ 1378.07 Mn in 2020 Owing to Rising Prevalence of Respiratory Diseases.
Absolute Markets Insights (AMI) reports a robust forecast for the oxygen concentrators market during the 2021-2029 period. AMI anticipates that the market will grow at 7.1% owing to technological advancements in the equipment along with growing demand for portable oxygen concentrators amidst the pandemic. AMI reports that the market stood at a valuation of US$ 1378.07 Mn in 2020.www.industryglobalnews24.com
