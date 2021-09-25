CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Oxygen Concentrators Market was Valued at US$ 1378.07 Mn in 2020 Owing to Rising Prevalence of Respiratory Diseases.

By Authors
industryglobalnews24.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAbsolute Markets Insights (AMI) reports a robust forecast for the oxygen concentrators market during the 2021-2029 period. AMI anticipates that the market will grow at 7.1% owing to technological advancements in the equipment along with growing demand for portable oxygen concentrators amidst the pandemic. AMI reports that the market stood at a valuation of US$ 1378.07 Mn in 2020.

www.industryglobalnews24.com

Comments / 0

Related
industryglobalnews24.com

Global Single Use Sterile Devices Market to Grow at Promising 15.9% CAGR during 2021-2029 – A Report by Absolute Markets Insights

The global single-use sterile devices market is anticipated to grow from US$ 1159.67 million in 2020 to $5381.71 million in 2029 at a CAGR of 15.1% over the forecast period. Rising risks associated with Covid-19 results in bottlenecks for the hospital staffs is expected to aid the demand of the global market. The higher risk for mortality with a Covid-19 co-infection has accelerated the demand by centers for sterile, disposable surgical systems to avoid any severe complications. The existing risk of surgical site infections due to pathogens on reused instruments has been compounded by the spread of Covid-19, creating an positive demand growth for infection-curbing surgical technologies.
BUSINESS
industryglobalnews24.com

Global Hygienic Diaphragm Valves in Biopharma Market is Gaining Traction, Owing to Rising Demand for Pneumatic Hygienic Diaphragm Valves Amongst the End-Users – A Report by Absolute Markets Insights

The COVID-19 pandemic has massively boosted the investment in biopharma sector. The rise in demand for COVID-19 vaccines, coupled with the growth in initiatives to tackle pandemic situations in the coming years has led to the growth in revenue for the biopharma companies. As a result of the same, these companies are increasingly looking towards advancing their infrastructure, and hygienic diaphragm valves is a vital part of the same. These valves help in the prevention of leakage of fluids, which in turn ensures the safety of various advanced processes in the biopharma sector. Furthermore, the market participants can reach more end-users using online sales channels, which have seen an immense growth during the pandemic, thereby increasing the revenue flow in the global hygienic diaphragm valves in biopharma market. Therefore, the market is expected to see considerable growth in the coming years, driven by the rise in demand for hygienic diaphragm valves due to the pandemic situation. Absolute markets insights reported that the global hygienic diaphragm valves in biopharma market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.87% over the forecast period (2021 – 2029).
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Medagadget.com

Allergic Rhinitis Treatment Market Is Projected to Be Around US$ 17,863.6 Million With Healthy CAGR of 3.6% by 2027, Increasing prevalence of allergic rhinitis is expected to propel the growth of the global market

A common nasal disorder with nasal pruritus, sneezing, rhinorrhea, and nasal congestion is allergical rhinitis. Exaggerated pain responses (hyperalgesia), pressure, pain (allodynia), and hyposmia are some of the other symptoms of the illness. It is estimated that the global allergic rhinitis treatment market amounts to US$ 13,950.7 million and that US$ 17,863.6 million is to be achieved by 2027.
MARKETS
MedicalXpress

T-cell responses in respiratory diseases

Respiratory illnesses are on the rise in an increasingly polluted world. Particularly, viral respiratory infections tend to aggravate previously existing respiratory illnesses, or cause life-long negative after-effects in patients. In its extreme form, this could manifest as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). Unfortunately, current treatments are primarily focused on alleviating the associated symptoms. To address the root cause of these illnesses, medical researchers across the world have been researching different aspects of the immune response to these viral infections.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Respiratory Disease#Ami
Medagadget.com

Coagulation Analyzers Market -Rising prevalence of heart diseases such as atrial fibrillation and blood disorders is expected to augment the market growth

Coagulation analyzers are used to measure coagulation studies such as Thrombin Time (TT), Prothrombin Time (PT), Activated Partial Thromboplastin Time (APTT), and D-Dimer test in a fast and simple way. Coagulation analyzers also provide clinical prevention of heart attacks, by measuring various biomarkers present in the blood. Moreover, coagulation analyzers help in quantifying blood platelet levels for patients suffering from various diseases. They offer optimized test results at relatively low costs. Therefore, there is an increasing demand for coagulation analyzers in specialty centers and other healthcare facilities.
HEALTH
houstonmirror.com

Peanut Oil Market Revenue to Rise Substantially Owing to Increasing End-use Adoption

The global peanut oil market space is heavily congested with high levels of competitiveness between key players. Owing to low percentage of cholesterol saturated fats and cholesterol, peanut oil is considered a safe option, which is expected to accelerate demand in the global market. In developed regions, the influence of new and unique oils is primarily high, as customers have access to new products and have strong buying power. In addition, the nutty taste provided by peanut oil is a key factor expected to accelerate demand in all regions across the globe.
INDUSTRY
industryglobalnews24.com

Biobanking Market was Valued at US$ 2202.01 Mn in 2020 Owing to Growing Genomic Research Activities for Studying Diseases

According to the recent report published by Absolute Markets Insights (AMI), the global biobanking market stood at a valuation of US$ 2202.01 Mn in 2020 and is estimated to witness enormous growth rate during the forecast period (2021-2029). AMI anticipates the market will grow at 7.1% owing to increasing government and private funding to support regenerative medicine research. Furthermore, increasing research and development initiatives contributed by the rising prevalence of the coronavirus disease, is estimated to proliferate the market growth over the period of next eight years.
Medagadget.com

Cardiopulmonary Stress Testing Systems Market: Increase Prevalence of Coronary Artery Disease to Drive the Growth of the Market

Transparency Market Research (TMR) has published a new report titled, ‘Cardiopulmonary Stress Testing Systems Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019–2027’. According to the report, the global Cardiopulmonary Stress Testing Systems market was valued at US$ 4.5 Bn in 2018 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 5.9 % from 2019 to 2027.
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
Singapore
Country
China
ShareCast

Ferguson FY profit rises as US house market recovers

Plumbing and heating products supplier Ferguson on Tuesday posted a rise in annual profits and warned that it also expected a tapering in the second half of the current year on tougher comparatives. 7,068.30. 13:50 29/09/21. n/a. n/a. 4,070.11. 13:50 29/09/21. n/a. n/a. 4,055.74. 13:50 29/09/21. n/a. n/a. 11,658.97. 13:50...
BUSINESS
industryglobalnews24.com

Global Immunotherapy Drugs Market was Valued at US$ 133.43 Bn in 2020 owing to Increasing Adoption of Immunotherapy Drugs over Conventional Treatments

Absolute Markets Insights (AMI) reports a robust forecast for the immunotherapy drugs market during the 2021-2029 period. In its newly released report, AMI anticipates the market will grow at 10.9% as increasing prevalence of target diseases and favourable drug discovery regulation. AMI reports that the market stood at a valuation of US$ 133.43 Bn in 2020.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Medagadget.com

Insulin Delivery Devices Market Growth to register a CAGR of 11.3% to reach US$ 17.83 Billion by 2025; Increasing prevalence and incidence of diabetes is a major factor driving the market growth

Insulin is essential for people with type 1 and type 2 diabetes. The value is that diabetics must use large glass syringes and reusable needles to inject insulin, and they need to be boiled and sterilized after each use. Improvements and innovations have led to the development of insulin delivery devices, such as insulin pens and pumps. In addition, there are insulin analogs that allow CSII (continuous subcutaneous insulin infusion) using an insulin pump and MDI (multiple daily injections) for insulin therapy to more closely match the physiological insulin pattern. The insulin type can be replaced to meet the individual needs of the patient. Insulin can be packaged in vials, cartridges, or pre-filled pens.
BUSINESS
industryglobalnews24.com

Global Vitamin Supplements for Immune Health Market to Grow at Promising 6.1% CAGR during 2021-2029 – A Report by Absolute Market Insights

The global vitamins supplements market is anticipated to grow from US$ 100.51 billion in 2021 to $161.56 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 6.1% in the forecast period. The rise of immune supplements is driven mostly, as consumers understand exactly their day-to-day difficulties and the adoption of fitness trends. In addition, the demand for personalized nutrition is one of the main trends in the industry, which may further boost market growth. In particular, persons with intestinal health issues with generic medication not effective are becoming more and more concerned personalized nutrition.?
BUSINESS
Medagadget.com

Disposable Asepsis Safe Injection Needle Market – Increasing prevalence of certain disease conditions such as cancer, HIV/AIDS, diabetes, coronary heart disease, and anemia are driving the growth of the market

Injection needles or hypodermic needles are most commonly used for medical procedures for injecting substances in body or extracting fluids through the body. As per the 2012 data findings by the World Health Organization (WHO), minimum 16 Bn injections are being given within emerging economies from which, over 95% are administered for curative care. Moreover immunization accounts for over 3% of the total injections. Furthermore, as per the World Health Organization (WHO), 90% patients visiting primary healthcare providers get an injection. Furthermore, unsafe practices of injections cause serious infections, thereby leading to severe blood borne disease’s risk. Unsafe practices of injections including reuse of needles and syringes, none or improper needle sterilization, and poor disposal and collection of dirty equipment of injections leads to rising disposable injection needle adoption, thereby, expected to boost the global disposable asepsis safe injection needle market growth over the forecast period.
HEALTH
industryglobalnews24.com

Global Glaucoma Treatment Market was Valued at US$ 2930.68 Mn in 2020 Due to Increasing Prevalence of Glaucoma

Absolute Markets Insights (AMI) reports a robust growth forecast for the global glaucoma treatment market during the forecast period (2021 – 2029). In its newly released report, AMI anticipates that the market will grow at 3.8% owing to increasing investments by market participants towards introduction of combination drugs and treatment modalities to cure glaucoma. AMI reports that the market stood at a valuation of US$ 2930.68 Mn in 2020.
MARKETS
industryglobalnews24.com

Global Platelet Rich Plasma Market was Valued at US$ 578.23 Mn in 2020. Rising Demand for Blood-Plasma Based Treatment Methods amongst Individuals will Help in the Growth of the Market – A Report by Absolute Markets Insights

Absolute Markets Insights (AMI) reports a robust forecast for the global platelet rich plasma market during the 2021-2029 period. In its newly released report, AMI anticipates the market will grow at a CAGR of 15.65% over the forecast period. COVID-19 Pandemic is Expected to Have a Positive Impact. The COVID-19...
MARKETS
industryglobalnews24.com

Global Digital Pathology Market was Valued at US$ 823.38 Mn in 2020 due to Increasing Number of Medical Cases Requiring Pathological Tests

Absolute Markets Insights (AMI) reports a robust growth forecast for the global digital pathology market during the forecast period (2021 – 2029). In its newly released report, AMI anticipates that the market will grow at 10.1% as growing applications of digital pathology are rapidly leading the market towards growth. AMI reports that the market stood at a valuation of US $ 823.38 Mn in 2020.
MARKETS
houstonmirror.com

Aromatic Polyester Polyols Market Is Expected To Reach US$ 1,511.5 Mn By The End Of 2026

A report on Global Aromatic Polyester Polyols Market by PMR. The Global Aromatic Polyester Polyols Market report scrutinizes the market behavior and the manner in which the market has been performing and responding to various situations. Starting with some basic definitions associated with Aromatic Polyester Polyols Market, the report progresses to various analyses (DROT and Porter's Five Forces) for evaluating the positive and negative factors impacting market growth.
MARKETS
Medagadget.com

Obesity Management Drugs Market to reach a value of US$ 1,078.9 Mn by 2027 at a CAGR of 5.0% | Says Coherent Market Insights™

Obesity is an excessive body fat which increase the risk of body or health. It is a medical condition caused due to an extreme level of food intake, genetic susceptibility, and lack of physical exercise. The drugs which are used in the treatment of obesity comprises of Bupropion and Naltrexone, Orlistat, Lorcaserin, Phentermine and Topiramate, and Liraglutide among others.
BUSINESS
Medagadget.com

Hemophilia Gene Therapy Market To Surpass US$ 780.0 Million By 2027 | Revenue(Mn), Financials, Competitive Landscape with Driving Factors By 2027

Coherent Market Insights published a business research report on “Hemophilia Gene Therapy Market: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecasts 2021–2027”. Hemophilia Gene Therapy with 100+ market data Tables, Pie Chat, Graphs & Figures spread through Pages and easy to understand detailed analysis. The information is gathered based on modern floats and requests identified with the administrations and items.
MARKETS
Medagadget.com

Telerehabilitation Services Market will grow at 15.0% CAGR, to be valued at US$ 953.6 Million by 2027, Owing to the Launch and approval of novel telerehabilitation solutions

Global Telerehabilitation Services Market, By Service Type (Audio, Video, and Both), By Application (Cardiovascular Physical Therapy, Orthopedic Physical Therapy, Neurological Physical Therapy, Pressure Ulcers, Cognitive Rehabilitation, Vocational Rehabilitation, and Others), By End User (Hospitals, Rehabilitation Centers, Homecare Settings, and Others (Long Term care Centers, Specialty Clinics, etc.)), By Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa), is estimated to be valued at US$ 357.5 Mn in 2020 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 15.0% during the forecast period (2020-2027), as highlighted in a new report published by Coherent Market Insights.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy