Oxygen Concentrators Market was Valued at US$ 1378.07 Mn in 2020 Owing to Rising Prevalence of Respiratory Diseases.

The COVID-19 pandemic has massively boosted the investment in biopharma sector. The rise in demand for COVID-19 vaccines, coupled with the growth in initiatives to tackle pandemic situations in the coming years has led to the growth in revenue for the biopharma companies. As a result of the same, these companies are increasingly looking towards advancing their infrastructure, and hygienic diaphragm valves is a vital part of the same. These valves help in the prevention of leakage of fluids, which in turn ensures the safety of various advanced processes in the biopharma sector. Furthermore, the market participants can reach more end-users using online sales channels, which have seen an immense growth during the pandemic, thereby increasing the revenue flow in the global hygienic diaphragm valves in biopharma market. Therefore, the market is expected to see considerable growth in the coming years, driven by the rise in demand for hygienic diaphragm valves due to the pandemic situation. Absolute markets insights reported that the global hygienic diaphragm valves in biopharma market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.87% over the forecast period (2021 – 2029).

