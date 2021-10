At least six pregnant Virginians have died of COVID-19, and 346 have been admitted to hospitals for serious illnesses. It’s not known what happened to their babies — whether any were lost or if they got sick. Virginia Department of Health officials said they don’t have data on their outcomes. Pregnant people are more likely to get severely ill if they contract the virus than those who aren’t, ...

HAMPTON, VA ・ 7 HOURS AGO