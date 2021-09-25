CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Giants' Evan Engram anxious to return after two-week absence

By Dan Benton
USA Today
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA year ago, New York Giants tight end Evan Engram managed to play in all 16 of the team’s games. It was the first time in his professional career he was able to take on a full season slate. That will not be repeated here in 2021. Engram has already...

giantswire.usatoday.com

Yardbarker

New York Giants Hoping for Tight End Evan Engram's Return from Calf Injury

New York Giants tight end Evan Engram's calf injury suffered in the preseason finale on August 29 was significant enough to where thought was given to placing him on injured reserve to start the season. But in the end, rather than put Engram on IR, where he would have had...
NFL
giants.com

Quotes: Coach Joe Judge, TE Evan Engram, S Jabrill Peppers

Opening Statement: All right, so we're wrapping up the week today obviously, with reviewing all phases, installing red area and reviewing our big four. So, there will be a lot of work for our guys on the field today. We've had two good days of practice, a lot of intense competition within the squad and they really came to work this week. I've been very pleased with the way they're going in the classroom and on the field. Today will be a big day for us making sure we go ahead and get everything going. Obviously, we're never going to go ahead and tie a bow on it. The hay is never really in the barn for us. We're always looking to go ahead and make adjustments and add anything we think is going to help, or take something out we think is a little bit of overkill. We'll continue our game prep tomorrow and Saturday until up to one o'clock on Sunday. Any questions you may have, I'll answer right now.
NFL
USA Today

Giants are NFC East's only winless team after two weeks

For the NFC East, the first two weeks of the 2021 regular-season are officially in the books and everyone has tasted winning. Well, except for the New York Giants, that is. Following Sunday’s slate of Week 2 games, the Giants find themselves in an all too familiar spot: at the bottom of the division with an 0-2 record.
NFL
editorials24.com

Giants’ Evan Engram takes critical step toward potential return

The Giants evaluated the injury late in the summer and determined tight end Evan Engram did not need to go on injured reserve, a move that would have kept him out for the first three weeks of the season. The medical prognosis was Engram would likely miss the first two games with his strained calf, but should be ready to return for Week 3.
NFL
NBC Sports

Evan Engram returns to Giants practice, Kenny Golladay limited

Giants tight end Evan Engram didn’t practice or play in the first two weeks of the regular season because of a calf injury, but he may making his way toward his 2021 debut. Engram took part in practice on Wednesday for the first time since getting hurt in the team’s final preseason game. Engram was listed as a limited participant and that change in status could have him in play for a spot in the lineup against the Falcons this Sunday.
NFL
fantasypros.com

Evan Engram (calf) listed questionable for Week 3

It appears Engram is on track to make his season debut after practicing on Wednesday and Thursday. He could be worth a flier at a shallow tight end position, but it is tough to trust him right now in his first week back.
NFL
Yardbarker

Kenny Golladay and Evan Engram set to play

The New York Giants, for the most part, haven’t had all of their weapons on the field at one time this season. While Saquon Barkley was able to come back in week 1, the Giants have dealt with a number of other injuries and names such as Kenny Golladay, Kadarius Toney, and Evan Engram have either missed time or been at risk of doing so.
NFL
Newsday

Giants TE Evan Engram confident he'll play Sunday against Falcons

Giants tight end Evan Engram was listed as questionable on Friday for Sunday’s game against Atlanta. But there doesn’t seem to be much question in Engram’s mind that he’s going to be able to make his season debut after missing the first two games with a calf injury. "I had...
NFL
Big Blue View

Giants news, 9/25: Evan Engram, Odell Beckham, more

Jones’ 122 rushing yards trail only Lamar Jackson and Jalen hurts among quarterbacks. Engram has never said anything disparaging about the organization or fans, but it’s clear he hears the noise. He was booed at the Giants’ one open practice of training camp, so how can he not?. “I just...
NFL
Big Blue View

Giants vs. Falcons injury news: Evan Engram limited, still uncertain for Sunday

New York Giants tight end Evan Engram, who has missed the first two games of the season with a calf injury, continued to be a limited practice participant on Wednesday as the Giants worked to get ready for Sunday’s game against the Atlanta Falcons. Three Giants — Cam Brown (hamstring),...
NFL
CBS Sports

Giants' Evan Engram: Another showing at practice

Engram (calf) took part in practice Wednesday, Tom Rock of Newsday reports. Since missing his second game in a row to begin the campaign last Thursday, Engram has been a participant in back-to-back sessions. On Monday, he was the second tight end in drills, while he bumped up to his typical No. 1 spot Wednesday. If the preceding is any indication, he's setting himself up for his season debut Sunday against the Falcons. But Engram likely will have to get through Week 3 prep unscathed to do so.
NFL
chatsports.com

Evan Engram booed by fans, then leaves field to Bronx cheers

Evan Engram returned from a calf injury that caused him to miss the first two games of the season. Was he cheered on Sunday?. Yes, but in the worst way possible. The crowd at MetLife Stadium, whose sourness on the former first-round pick was only amplified by his fumble late in the first half, applauded whenever he left the field during personnel shifts. It was an ugly reminder of their distaste for the tight end who was booed lustily in the second half when he failed to catch a pass that was tipped away from him.
NFL
CBS Sports

Giants' Evan Engram: Deemed questionable, but optimistic

Engram (calf) believes he's ready to return for Sunday's game against Atlanta, but the Giants have him listed as questionable on their final injury report, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports. Engram said a "great" week of practice has him ready for his season debut, though the Giants listed him as...
NFL
Big Blue View

Giants defend Evan Engram after fans cheer him OFF the field

2020 Pro-Bowl tight end Evan Engram made his first appearance of the season for the New York Giants on Sunday. The mistake-prone tight end made fumbled in a two-minute drill to conclude the first half, and had a third-quarter drop. His mishaps were not received well by the Giants’ faithful at MetLife Stadium.
NFL
giants.com

Saquon Barkley, Evan Engram look to propel Giants

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. – Saquon Barkley feels well enough to play better. Evan Engram feels well enough to just play. The Giants' two former first-round draft choices each hope to help push the team to its first victory of the season Sunday when the Atlanta Falcons visit MetLife Stadium. Both teams are 0-2.
NFL
Yardbarker

Should the New York Giants explore trade opportunities for Evan Engram?

New York Giants tight end Evan Engram is arguably one of the team’s most polarizing players on offense. Making his season debut against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 3, Engram posted just two receptions for 21 yards. His impact was minimal, as the Giants primarily relied on Kenny Golladay, reserve receiver Collin Johnson, and running back Saquon Barkley to carry the load.
NFL
Newsday

Evan Engram No. 1 target of . . . frustrated Giants fans

Every bad era of Giants football has a personification of its failures. There were the "Bye, bye Allie" chants that serenaded the end of Allie Sherman’s coaching tenure in 1969, the intense rage toward owner Wellington Mara in the late 1970s, and let’s just say no one has kept their Ray Handley-style sweater around as a memorabilia from his time at the helm.
NFL

