League of Women Voters to hold registration event at Lake Michigan College
BENTON TOWNSHIP — Lake Michigan College’s Napier Avenue campus on Tuesday will be one of several sites where people can register to vote. The League of Women Voters of Berrien and Cass Counties will join with thousands of other organizations across the country to celebrate National Voter Registration Day. The goal is to provide voter registration opportunities and reach qualified voters who otherwise may not register.www.heraldpalladium.com
