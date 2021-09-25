CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berrien County, MI

League of Women Voters to hold registration event at Lake Michigan College

By HP STAFF
Herald-Palladium
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBENTON TOWNSHIP — Lake Michigan College’s Napier Avenue campus on Tuesday will be one of several sites where people can register to vote. The League of Women Voters of Berrien and Cass Counties will join with thousands of other organizations across the country to celebrate National Voter Registration Day. The goal is to provide voter registration opportunities and reach qualified voters who otherwise may not register.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Voter Registration#Cass Lake#Lake Michigan College#Cass Counties
