CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

WeatherTalk: September sun dogs signify nothing

By John Wheeler
Wadena Pioneer Journal
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSun dogs in September? It's going to be a hard winter! Wait! First of all, people need to quit looking for signs about long-range weather predictions because none of them work. Secondly, sun dogs are not a sign of approaching cold weather. They are a refraction of light caused by hexagonal ice crystals. We see them often in winter when the air is full of wind-blown snowflakes after a blizzard when it is usually cold. They sometimes form when it is extremely cold (approaching -40 degrees and the crystals are freezing directly from water vapor in the air).

www.wadenapj.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Facebook whistleblower says company engaged in 'betrayal of democracy'

A former Facebook employee who is sounding the alarm regarding the company’s practices said the platform engaged in a “betrayal of democracy” when it scaled back anti-misinformation efforts following the 2020 presidential election. Frances Haugen, who quit her job at Facebook in May, told CBS’s Scott Pelley during an interview...
INTERNET
CBS News

Taliban says 5 civilians killed in bomb attack at Kabul mosque

At least five civilians were killed in a bomb blast at the entrance to a Kabul mosque Sunday, a Taliban official said, describing the deadliest attack in the Afghan capital since U.S. forces left at the end of August. There was no immediate claim of responsibility, but suspicion fell on...
MIDDLE EAST
IN THIS ARTICLE
#September Sun#Sun Dogs#Signify#Ice Crystals#Weathertalk
The Associated Press

George Floyd memorial statue in New York City defaced again

NEW YORK (AP) — A statue honoring George Floyd in New York City’s Union Square Park was vandalized on Sunday, police said. According to police, a video showed an unidentified man on a skateboard throwing paint on the statue at approximately 10 a.m. then fleeing. Nearby statues of late Congressman John Lewis and Breonna Taylor, a Louisville, Kentucky, woman shot and killed by police last year, apparently weren’t touched.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Pets
CNN

The winner of Saturday's $635 million Powerball jackpot is... nobody

(CNN) — Saturday's estimated $635 million Powerball drawing resulted in no winner, an official with the Multi-State Lottery Association (MUSL) confirmed to CNN. The unlucky numbers were 28-38-42-47-52 and the Powerball was 1. The next drawing is Monday night. "There was no jackpot winner, so the jackpot is up to...
LOTTERY

Comments / 0

Community Policy