CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Presidential Election

David Rafferty (opinion): Candidates say national politics has no place in local elections. Phooey.s

By David Rafferty
GreenwichTime
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the pantheon of “Star Wars” lore, nothing is more ridiculed, more despised than “The Star Wars Holiday Special.” Airing once on television in 1978, the special was referred to as dumb, pointless, or as one reviewer put it, “a ’70s train wreck, combining the worst of ‘Star Wars’ with the utter worst of variety television.” Knowing this, it was hilarious to hear Luke Skywalker himself, actor Mark Hamill, troll the January insurrectionist traitors when he said, “Yesterday’s so-called ‘Justice for January 6th’ rally was a complete flop. I’ve seen bigger crowds at meetings of the Star Wars Holiday Special Fan Club.”

www.greenwichtime.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Flint Journal

Nearly half of Michigan’s Republican candidates for governor believe fraud put President Joe Biden in office

MACKINAC ISLAND, MI -- Former President Donald Trump lost the 2020 election, and President Joe Biden won it. But with the former president and his allies making unfounded claims of widespread voter fraud, nearly half of the Republicans running to be the next governor of Michigan say they believe fraud reversed the results of the 2020 election.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Washington State
State
Connecticut State
WTAJ

Deadline passes in GOP’s election ‘investigation’ subpoena

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The deadline passed Friday for Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration to comply with a subpoena from a Republican-controlled state Senate committee pursuing what the GOP calls a “forensic investigation” of last year’s presidential election, as a state court sorted through three legal challenges. Wolf’s administration and Senate Republicans remained silent in the […]
HARRISBURG, PA
nonpareilonline.com

Murphy column: All (partisan) politics is local

The partisan temperature on Iowa’s local government races seems to be climbing rapidly. That temperature spiked recently with Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds endorsing a suburban Des Moines school board candidate and encouraging those gathered at her fundraiser to evaluate and vote for like-minded local government candidates. It looks like all...
DES MOINES, IA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stuart Stevens
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Mitt Romney
Person
Mark Hamill
CBS Pittsburgh

House Republicans Begin Process To Amend State Constitution To Require Voter ID And Elect Secretary Of State

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A state House committee has approved a constitutional amendment that would change Pennsylvania’s election process in several ways. Some Republicans see this as the best way to get the changes they desire. For years, Republicans have pushed the idea that every voter shows an ID card when voting. In this state, that’s only required the first time you vote in a new precinct. When a bill to expand that to all elections was vetoed by Governor Tom Wolf, Republicans decided to put the question on the ballot as an amendment to the State Constitution. It’s one way to bypass...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
azmirror.com

New poll finds broad support, even among Trump voters, for a pathway to citizenship for millions of immigrants

Arizona voters overwhelmingly support a pathway to citizenship for some immigrants who meet some conditions for eligibility, according to a poll released Wednesday. The survey of 323 Arizona voters between Sept. 10 and 18 found broad support, even among Trump voters, for “earned citizenship” for undocumented immigrants brought to the country as children (often called dreamers), farmworkers, essential workers and those with Temporary Protected Status. Earned citizenship is a term that broadly means naturalization that is granted after immigrants pay a fine, pass language tests or other meet requirements to comply with eligibility.
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#National Politics#Election Fraud#Justice#Republicans#Californians#Democrats#Gop
theintell.com

Guest Opinion: Election law stacks the deck against political independents

Congressman Brian Fitzpatrick is what he says he is, an Independent, and I will explain why he doesn’t run as one. The self-described “most independent congressman", Fitzpatrick doesn't refer to himself as a “Republican”. In 2020 his campaign literature bragged “Ranked #1 Most Independent in the Nation”. Fitzpatrick claims the mantle based on the rating he received from the Lugar Center. This think tank created an index that measures how often a congressman or congresswoman introduces bills that succeed in attracting co-sponsors from the other party, and how often they co-sponsor a bill introduced from across the aisle. (1) Fitzpatrick boasts the highest score ever. It’s as if the FBI insider cracked the code and discovered the algorithm for votes needed to win this distinction. Fitzpatrick’s voting record ranks with the most liberal “Republicans” ever in the U.S. Congress. In a debate against Scott Wallace in 2018, Fitzpatrick asked Wallace to not label him as a Republican.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party

Comments / 0

Community Policy