Remember When John Prine Released His Debut Album?

By Angela Stefano
KOEL 950 AM
KOEL 950 AM
 8 days ago
In the realm of debut albums, John Prine's self-titled first record — released 50 years ago today, on Sept. 23, 1971 — is among the best of the best. Five decades later, John Prine is a classic in the folk icon's catalog, containing some of his most-loved songs and shining examples of his observant lyricism.

