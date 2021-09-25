Red Sox have chance to finish Yankees off for good
When the Red Sox last faced the Yankees at Fenway Park in late July, they took three out of four to deliver what seemed at the time like a knockout blow. That turned out not to be the case after New York surged back, Boston faltered and the two wound up converging in the standings. Yet after both clubs endured roller coaster second halves, the Red Sox once again find themselves in position to finish their rivals off for good.www.sentinelsource.com
