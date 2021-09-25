CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Iowa schools to host visits from Abe Lincoln reinactor

 8 days ago

(Radio Iowa) – An actor who closely resembles the United States’ 16th president will be touring Iowa schools and libraries next month, hoping to inspire students to learn about history as well as the man known as the Great Emancipator. Kevin Wood has spent many years studying Abraham Lincoln, learning all there is to know about him so he can give an accurate portrayal. “Growing up, I always loved history and I spent six years, my junior high and high school years, in Illinois which, as you probably know, is the Land of Lincoln,” Wood says. “I went to a high school in a town where the courthouse is still standing that Abraham Lincoln practiced law in. That all got me interested in history and Lincoln, in particular.”

