The Arkansas Razorback picked up another big win Saturday to move to 4-0 for the first time since 2003. They now find themselves with their highest ranking since Week 2 of the 2012 season. The Hogs are ranked No. 8 in the AP Poll and No. 11 in the USA Today Coaches Poll. Arkansas is one of seven SEC teams ranked in both polls. The Razorbacks have also jumped to No. 14 in the ESPN FPI and No. 7 in the ESPN.com power rankings.

ARKANSAS STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO