Iowa students will quiz astronauts aboard the orbiting space station

(Radio Iowa) – Elementary and middle school students across Iowa will be tuning in to NASA-TV during “watch parties” this (Monday) morning to see if astronauts aboard the International Space Station answer their questions. Sara Nelson, an assistant director at the Iowa Space Grant Consortium, says it’s a very special event for young Iowans who took part in Astro Camps this past summer. “The youth prepared their questions, recorded them and they were sent to NASA,” Nelson says, “and NASA’s TV production company puts them together and then that video is played for the astronauts and they answer live on NASA-TV the questions that the students submitted.”