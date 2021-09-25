CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Astronomy

Scientists could extract water and oxygen from lunar soil

By Knowridge
Knowridge Science Report
Knowridge Science Report
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZysNm_0c7jcgoe00
Artist impression of a Moon Base concept. Credit: ESA – P. Carril.

Engineers have successfully shown how water and oxygen can be extracted by cooking up lunar soil, to support future Moon bases.

A laboratory demonstrator, developed by a consortium of the Politecnico Milano, the European Space Agency, the Italian Space Agency and the OHB Group, is presented this week at the Europlanet Science Congress (EPSC) 2021.

The set-up uses a two-step process, well known in industrial chemistry for terrestrial applications, that has been customised to work with a mineral mixture that mimics the lunar soil.

Around 50% of lunar soil in all regions of the Moon is made up of silicon- or iron-oxides, and these in turn are around 26% oxygen.

This means that a system that efficiently extracts oxygen from the soil could operate at any landing site or installation on the Moon.

In the experimental set-up, the soil simulant is vaporised in the presence of hydrogen and methane, then “washed” with hydrogen gas.

Heated by a furnace to temperatures of around 1000 degrees Celsius, the minerals turn directly from a solid to a gas, missing out a molten phase, which reduces the complexity of the technology needed.

Gases produced and residual methane are sent to a catalytic converter and a condenser that separates out water.

Oxygen can then be extracted through electrolysis. By-products of methane and hydrogen are recycled in the system.

‘Our experiments show that the rig is scalable and can operate in an almost completely self-sustained closed loop, without the need for human intervention and without getting clogged up,’ said Prof Michèle Lavagna, of the Politecnico Milano, who led the experiments.

To accurately understand the process and prepare the technology needed for a flight test, experiments have been carried out to optimise the temperature of the furnace, the length and frequency of the washing phases, the ratio of the mixtures of gases, and the mass of the soil simulant batches.

Results show that yield is maximised by processing the soil simulant in small batches, at the highest temperatures possible and using long washing phases.

The solid by-product is rich in silica and metals that can undergo further processing for other resources useful for in-situ exploration of the Moon.

‘The capability of having efficient water and oxygen production facilities on site is fundamental for human exploration and to run high quality science directly on the Moon,’ said Lavagna.

‘These laboratory experiments have deepened our understanding of each step in the process. It is not the end of the story, but it’s very a good starting point.’

Source: Europlanet.

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

NASA's Latest Discovery Could Prove Life on Mars

NASA's Perseverance Mars rover has collected its first two samples from the Red Planet, and scientists are already suggesting it could be a positive sign to those hoping to find some form of alien life on the planet. The samples were collected between September 6th and 8th from the same rock on the surface of the planet.
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lunar Soil#Oxygen#Hydrogen Production#The Politecnico Milano#The European Space Agency#The Italian Space Agency#The Ohb Group#Congress#Epsc
The Independent

Scientists discover planet orbiting three stars could be hiding an even bigger secret

Astronomers have discovered a planet 1,300 light years from Earth that is bizarrely orbiting three stars, rather than just one.The strange celestial object, GW Ori, also has a disc split in two at a strange 38-degree angle – as if the rings of Saturn were broken in the middle and tilted askew.Inside those inner rings are 30 Earth-masses of dust which could be enough to form planets.Such a discovery is an “extreme case”, Stefan Kraus, a professor of astrophysics at the University of Exeter said, as discs around a planet are usually flat, rather than warped and misaligned. “Any planets...
ASTRONOMY
Interesting Engineering

Water and Oxygen From Lunar Rocks? How Astronauts Can Survive on the Moon

Though large amounts of water and oxygen are present on the moon, the materials aren't easily accessible. That's why scientists from the Polytechnic University of Milan, the European Space Agency, the Italian Space Agency, and space systems corporation OHB developed a new technique to harvest the elements from anywhere on the surface of the moon, a press statement reveals.
ASTRONOMY
healththoroughfare.com

Scientists Discover When Earth’s Oxygen Will Run Out – Should We Worry?

They say you can’t live without love, but oxygen could be even more important. Even the chemical element generated by plants that we all need every second will run out someday, leaving the planet inhabitable. Once again, we have to realize that nothing lasts forever. TweakTown.com now speaks about a...
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
Science
ScienceAlert

Gigantic Comet Approaching From Outer Solar System May Be The Largest Ever Seen

A comet so huge it was initially mistaken for a dwarf planet is on an inward-bound trajectory from the outer Solar System. There's no reason to worry –  C/2014 UN271 (Bernardinelli-Bernstein), as the comet is called, will approach no closer to the Sun than just outside the orbit of Saturn. But its large size and relative closeness will afford a rare opportunity to study a pristine object from the Oort Cloud, and find new information about the formation of the Solar System. "We have the privilege of having discovered perhaps the largest comet ever seen – or at least larger than any...
ASTRONOMY
Futurity

Low oxygen is pushing fish into shallower water

New research documents more than a dozen species of fish moving to shallower water in response to low oxygen conditions. Fish can drown. They require oxygen to breathe, and use the oxygen dissolved in water rather than that in the air. When there’s too little oxygen in the water, they have to move or suffer ill effects.
WILDLIFE
magnoliareporter.com

UT-Austin research looks into lithium extraction from brine

AUSTIN, TX -- Anyone using a cellphone, laptop or electric vehicle depends on lithium. The element is in tremendous demand. And although the supply of lithium around the world is plentiful, getting access to it and extracting it remains a challenging and inefficient process. An interdisciplinary team of engineers and...
AUSTIN, TX
scitechdaily.com

Peering Into the Moon’s Shadows: AI Provides Sharper Images of Lunar Craters That Contain Water Ice

Permanently shadowed lunar craters contain water ice, but are difficult to image. A machine learning algorithm now provides sharper images. The Moon’s polar regions are home to craters and other depressions that never receive sunlight. Today, a group of researchers led by the Max Planck Institute for Solar System Research (MPS) in Germany present the highest-resolution images to date covering 17 such craters. Craters of this type could contain frozen water, making them attractive targets for future lunar missions, and the researchers focused further on relatively small and accessible craters surrounded by gentle slopes. In fact, three of the craters have turned out to lie within the just-announced mission area of NASA’s Volatiles Investigating Polar Exploration Rover (VIPER), which is scheduled to touch down on the Moon in 2023. Imaging the interior of permanently shadowed craters is difficult, and efforts so far have relied on long exposure times resulting in smearing and lower resolution. By taking advantage of reflected sunlight from nearby hills and a novel image processing method, the researchers have now produced images at 1-2 meters per pixel, which is at or very close to the best capability of the cameras.
ASTRONOMY
WEAU-TV 13

Mushrooms could clean contaminated soils

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Marathon County Solid Waste Department is studying whether mushrooms can clean contaminated soils. The study analyzes fungi sitting in contaminated soils to see if they can clean contamination. “The idea that mushrooms can clean the soil in less time and using fewer dollars,” said Jerome...
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
mining.com

How lithium can be efficiently extracted from oil and gas wastewater

New research published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academies of Sciences proposes the idea of rapidly extracting lithium from contaminated water. After describing that, at present, lithium is most commonly sourced from salt brines in South America using solar evaporation, a costly process that can take years and wastes much of the lithium along the way, the team behind the new study explains that they designed specific membranes to efficiently recover the metal from water generated in oil and gas production.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
BBC

Aberdeen scientists develop ice stupas for Himalayan water crisis

An artificial glacier designed to solve a water crisis in the Himalayas is being developed by University of Aberdeen scientists. The glaciers - known as ice stupas - were invented in 2013 by engineer Sonam Wangchuk, but are still "in their infancy" according to researchers. Stupas release meltwater in the...
WORLD
Phys.org

Scientists use seasons to find water for future Mars astronauts

An international team of researchers has used seasonal variations to identify likely sub-surface deposits of water ice in the temperate regions of Mars where it would be easiest for future human explorers to survive. The results are being presented this week by Dr. Germán Martínez at the European Planetary Science Conference (EPSC) 2021.
ASTRONOMY
Knowridge Science Report

Knowridge Science Report

90K+
Followers
5K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

Inspiring science news, discoveries and stories. Science, Tech, Health, Earth, and Space.

 https://knowridge.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy