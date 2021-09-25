CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Diseases & Treatments

After a heart attack, everyone should do this

By Knowridge
Knowridge Science Report
Knowridge Science Report
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L6b38_0c7jce3C00
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

In a new study, researchers found flu jab after a heart attack should become standard care.

They found influenza vaccination reduces death risk at 12 months in hospitalized patients with a heart attack or high-risk coronary disease.

During influenza epidemics, more people die from cardiovascular causes than during non-epidemic periods.

Studies have suggested a protective effect from influenza vaccination on heart disease events. Influenza vaccination is recommended for patients with heart disease but is not part of standard hospital care following a heart attack.

The current trial was conducted at 30 hospitals in eight countries (Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Latvia, the UK, Czech Republic, Bangladesh and Australia) over four influenza seasons spanning October 2016 through February 2020.

Participants were assigned in a 1:1 ratio to receive either the influenza vaccine or placebo within 72 hours of an invasive heart procedure or hospitalization.

The trial was halted prematurely on 7 April 2020 by the data safety and monitoring board due to the COVID-19 pandemic after the enrolment of 2,571 patients (58% of the target). The average age of participants was 60 years and 18% were women.

The team found death from any cause occurred in 37 patients (2.9%) in the vaccine group and 61 (4.9%) in the placebo group. Rates of heart death were 2.7% and 4.5%, respectively.

The findings suggest that in patients with a heart attack or high-risk coronary disease, yearly influenza vaccination resulted in a lower risk of death at 12 months.

The findings suggest that influenza vaccination should be considered as part of in-hospital treatment after a heart attack.

If you care about heart attacks, please read studies about new toothpaste could identify plaque, may help prevent heart attack, stroke and findings of these two things may help you avoid heart attacks.

For more information about heart health, please see recent studies about a common cause of high blood pressure, heart attacks, diabetes and results showing how to make the healthiest coffee to reduce heart attack risk.

The study was presented at ESC Congress 2021. One author of the study is Professor Ole Fröbert of Örebro.

Comments / 0

Related
Best Life

If You Notice This While Walking, It Could Be a Heart Attack Warning Sign

Heart attacks are usually thought of as very dramatic scenarios—think a person dropping to the ground and clutching their left arm or chest amid a sudden onset of pain. In reality, however, more than half of heart attacks start showing signs as early as weeks beforehand. These symptoms subtly warn individuals that danger is ahead, but they are easily ignored. One heart attack warning sign could appear while you're doing an activity as simple as walking. Read on to find out what you should be on the lookout for when you're on a stroll.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
EatThis

5 Signs You've Already Had a Heart Attack

A "silent heart attack" might seem to be a contradiction in terms. Surely, such a serious health event—in which a blockage prevents adequate blood from flowing to the heart, still the #1 cause of death in the U.S.—can't happen without you even noticing, right?. Not so. In fact, "Nearly half...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Knowridge Science Report

What are ideal blood sugar levels for preventing repeat strokes, heart attacks?

Blood sugar control has always been important for people with diabetes when it comes to preventing a stroke. In a new study from Seoul National University, researchers found for people with diabetes who have a stroke, there may be an ideal target blood sugar range to lower the risk of different types of vascular diseases like a stroke or heart attack later on.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heart Attacks#Heart Health#Epidemics#Influenza Pandemic
Newswise

Is It a Heart Attack? Or Could It Be an Aortic Dissection?

Newswise — Los Angeles (September 20, 2021). --But the growing pain in his chest led him to a hospital near his home in Azusa, California, where he learned he had an aortic dissection, a tear in the wall of the aorta, the body’s main artery. Three major surgeries and one stroke later, Cooper found out he wasn’t fully cured. In fact, tests revealed he had developed another aneurysm. If not treated, a dissection can lead to a ballooning in the aorta, called an aneurysm, which can be fatal if ruptured.
AZUSA, CA
The Independent

Do very active people have a higher risk of heart attack?

Everybody knows that exercising is good for your heart, so recent news that over-exercising can block up your arteries, may have come as a shock to many. The study, which was widely reported in the media, found that very active people have higher coronary artery calcium (CAC) scores than less active people. The CAC score measures the amount of calcium in the walls of the coronary arteries – arteries that supply blood, and hence oxygen, to the heart muscle.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Norway
Country
Denmark
NewsBreak
Diabetes
Country
Sweden
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Heart Disease
Jhon Adil

Heart-Attack and its ultimate treatment

A heart attack is when something stops the flow of blood to your heart so that it does not need oxygen. More than one million Americans have a heart attack each year. Heart attack is also called myocardial infection (MI). “Mayo” means muscle, “cardinal” means heart, and “infection” means tissue death due to anemia. This tissue death can cause permanent damage to your heart muscle.
Smart Life Tips

The heart attack warning signs hiding in plain sight

A heart attack is not necessarily an event that grabs your chest and paralyzes your arms. According to a 2016 study by the American Heart Association, 45% of all heart attacks in the United States are "silent" and have no obvious symptoms. According to CDC 2020 data, heart disease kills one person every 36 seconds, making it a leading cause of death for men and women in the United States.
Health.com

Parkinson's Disease Symptoms Everyone Should Know

Parkinson’s disease symptoms can include tremor and trouble with movement, along with emotional and cognitive changes. Parkinson's disease symptoms can vary significantly from person to person. Some people may have range of motor symptoms, like tremor, stiffness, and slow movements. Others may also experience the non-motor symptoms of Parkinson's disease, such as anxiety, cognitive changes, and loss of smell.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Smart Life Tips

Physical warnings from your skin about heart and cholesterol

Keeping your heart healthy is obviously important, but you also need to pay attention to the danger signal that things aren't going well. Many people are on the lookout for urgent signs of chest pain, arm pain, and cold sweat, but there are also physical warnings that heart health can be impaired in the long run. According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the presence of the heart in the skin can endanger the heart.
Knowridge Science Report

How to keep high blood pressure in check

About 1 in 3 adults in the U.S. has high blood pressure, but many don’t realize it. High blood pressure is sometimes called a “silent killer,” because it usually has no warning signs, yet it can lead to life-threatening conditions like heart attack or stroke. The good news is that...
HEALTH
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Man Who Survived COVID-19 Undergoes Transplant After Virus Resurfaces And Attacks Heart

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Pittsburgh fitness instructor who survived COVID-19 had the virus resurface months later. Doctors said the virus attacked his heart and the only way to save him was to give him a new heart. (Photo Credit: KDKA) Derek Stipetich thrived at extreme adventures, skiing and living life to the fullest. He slowed down a bit when diagnosed with COVID-19 last November but described his symptoms as mild. Later, his family became worried when lingering symptoms progressed. “The weights that I was regularly using were entirely too heavy for me,” Stipetich said. His wife and daughters pleaded with him to go back...
PITTSBURGH, PA
EatThis

First Signs You Have a Serious Illness, Say Experts

Doctors say knowing the warning signs of a serious disease, like heart disease, can save your life, as every minute counts. That's why we collated the first signs of diabetes, Alzheimer's, cancer, heart disease and, of course, COVID-19, and collected them here in one easy place. Click through each and give them a read; it takes just minutes, and as we've just said, every minute counts—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
WEIGHT LOSS
Knowridge Science Report

Knowridge Science Report

90K+
Followers
5K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

Inspiring science news, discoveries and stories. Science, Tech, Health, Earth, and Space.

 https://knowridge.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy