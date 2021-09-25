CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Recipes

The keys to cinnamon roll success revealed

By Cristen Clark
AG Week
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen the first cool nights hit here in Iowa, I lean into my comfort food menu here at home. Most people’s ideas of comfort foods don’t align with mine. My go-to comfort food is none other than a cinnamon roll or a caramel pecan cinnamon roll. This is a recipe that I have perfected over the years, entering it successfully in many baking competitions.

www.agweek.com

Comments / 0

Related
Best Life

This Beloved Little Debbie Snack Has Just Been Recalled

Little Debbie is one of the most beloved snack food companies in the U.S., with fans of the brand going wild for everything from the company's Zebra Cakes to its Honey Buns. However, there's one treat from the iconic brand that fans may want to steer clear of for the time being now that the U.S Food & Drug Administration (FDA) has just announced its recall. Read on to find out if your favorite dessert is affected.
FOOD & DRINKS
BGR.com

If you have this vegetable in your fridge, throw it out immediately

Don't Miss: Amazing deals for Prime members only, $199 Roomba, $59 2K camera drone, $29 rainfall shower head, more We’ve seen listeria-based food recalls in the past, and now we have another one involving bagged packages of Kale from Kroger. The national supermarket chain announced a voluntary recall a few days ago with respect to its 16-ounce bags of Kale. During regular testing, listeria monocytogenes were found in some bags. Which Kale product is subject to the food recall? The bags of Kale subject to the food recall all have Korger branding. More specifically, they all have a UPC of 11110-18170 and a...
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

24% Of People Agree This Chain Has The Worst Fast Food Chicken

Remember when fast food chicken was a thing? Like, actual pieces of chicken, with bones and everything? While it seems all the buzz over the past few years has been for a series of increasingly indistinguishable chicken sandwiches, each one declaring itself to be the definitive winner of the ongoing Chicken Sandwich Wars, some fast food restaurants are still selling chicken sans sandwich.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

The Unusual Ingredients Bobby Flay Always Adds To His Grilled Cheese

The September 13 episode of the "Always Hungry with Bobby Flay and Sophie Flay" podcast may be the best one yet, at least for sports fans and young adults. The father-daughter duo, who started their food podcast earlier this year, broke down everything there is to know about "pregaming." For those who aren't familiar with the term, pregaming is when you drink before going out to the bars, a football game, or another kind of social arrangement. Pregaming is a lot like tailgating except there's a lot less food, a lot more alcohol, and it's usually with a smaller group of people ahead of a larger event.
FOOD & DRINKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Mashed

Burger King Fish Sandwich: What To Know Before Ordering

Burger King is a brand that's known for flame-broiled burgers and its joke-laden, provocative advertising. Alongside all the colorful marketing, Burger King's product lineup has stayed pretty consistent throughout the years. One such product in the chain's arsenal is the Big Fish Sandwich. There's pure beauty in a good, simple fried fish sandwich — crunchy, seasoned breading, tangy tartar sauce, crisp lettuce, and a not-too-soft, springy bun is really all you need.
MIX 106

Move Over, Chick-Fil-A; There’s A New Chicken Joint In Town

Chick-Fil-A seems to be the absolute gold standard when it comes to satisfying a chicken sandwich craving. And that craving hits a lot of people all at once because there is always a wildly long line in the drive-thru. I have literally never seen the line shorter than 6 cars. I long to be there to see the first person who gets to the drive-thru window for the day. It lives up to the hype, plain and simple. And it's not even just standard chicken sandwiches. They have breakfast chicken items, burritos, and even a spicy chicken sandwich. But now comes a chicken place KNOWN for spicy chicken that very well might steal some customers.
MERIDIAN, ID
Shelbyville News

CHEW THIS! Crab Salad, A New Favorite

It is a joke between some friends of mine and I that in the Midwest a “salad” usually means something smothered in cheese and or mayonnaise and I have to laugh because sometimes, actually more times than not, I find that to be the case. Flip through any old Church or community-based cookbook and the “salad” section is not your typical lettuce-based dish. Growing up, I loved “salads” and I use that term loosely because I am referring to, yes, the mayonnaise-based goodness of potato salad, macaroni salad, chicken salad and egg salad. Years later when I started developing my own recipes, I found that I could take these traditional midwestern staples and transform them into something a little less heavy and a little lighter without sacrificing any of the flavors. For example, take traditional potato salad. Instead of dressing the potatoes with a mayonnaise and mustard dressing, create a garlic oil infused dressing filled with fresh herbs and a pinch of red pepper. In France their “salads” are basically made using this same garlic infused olive oil method and I really have come to love them!
RECIPES
Mashed

Wendy's Baked Potato: What To Know Before Ordering

There's no denying that a meal from one of your favorite fast food restaurants just hits the spot every once in a while. Juicy burgers, nuggets, and chicken sandwiches are all staple menu items at quick-service eateries across the country, and you can almost guarantee it's best accompanied by a delicious side order of fries.
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Icing Sugar#Powdered Sugar#Dried Fruit#Cinnamon Roll#Food Drink
EatThis

America's Largest Drive-In Restaurant Just Added an Epic New Cheeseburger to Its Menu

America's largest drive-in restaurant is offering a beefed-up take on its classic grilled cheese sandwich. Sonic Drive-In is adored for its wide variety of food and beverage options. In fact, the chain claims that customers can create no fewer than 1.3 million different distinct orders based on all of the potential customizations to its menu—especially the Slushes, the flavors of which can easily be blended together. (Related: 100 Unhealthiest Foods on the Planet)
RESTAURANTS
Vice

Fried Garlic Noodles Recipe

¼ cup minced garlic (about 12 cloves) 3 tablespoons Microwave Fried Garlic, with reserved oil. 2 tablespoons minced garlic (about 8 cloves) 3 tablespoons shoyu (soy sauce) 2 teaspoons instant dashi powder (such as HonDashi) ¼ cup chopped scallions. sambal oelek or kudeesh sauce, for serving (optional) DIRECTIONS:. 1. Make...
RECIPES
Bonner County Daily Bee

Late September heralds mushroom season: Keys to success

I’m cheating on this column — it’s one (partly) I ran about four years ago but it says everything I want to say — with a few inserts- and serves as a lead-in for next week’s column of wild mushroom recipes! With fall nearly upon us, the following information is very timely.
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
DFW Community News

Quick Puff Pastry Cinnamon Rolls

This post may contain affiliate links. Please read my disclosure policy. This shortcut puff pastry cinnamon rolls recipe is super quick and easy to prepare, topped with a dreamy cream cheese frosting, and irresistibly buttery, flaky and delicious!. Craving cinnamon rolls but don’t feel like making homemade dough?. Grab a...
RECIPES
Gin Lee

Bringing back 2 old fashioned pioneer day recipes

Bringing back 2 old fashioned pioneer day recipes.pioneerdaysdesygnererikawittliebginlee2021. Today's article includes not one, but two old-fashioned recipes. The first is a recipe for pioneer hardtack and the second is for 104-year-old pastry dough. Both recipes have been made, tested, and approved for many years.
Hypebae

 Krispy Kreme Concocts Its Own Cinnamon Rolls

While donuts are its specialty, Krispy Kreme has ventured into a new sweet offering: cinnamon rolls, available in two ways. The first version, Original Glazed Cinnamon Roll, is made of a yeast-raised dough, which is hand-rolled with cinnamon and topped with the brand’s iconic glaze mixture. For extra sweetness and added texture, the second creation is topped with Cinnamon Toast Crunch and finished with icing infused with cereal milk.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

Krispy Kreme's New Cinnamon Rolls Come With A Crunchy Twist

From September 27 through October 10, Krispy Kreme will be offering two types of cinnamon rolls. In its press release, the company explains that there are the Original Glazed Cinnamon Rolls, which are cinnamon rolls covered in Krispy Kreme's trademarked glaze, and a Cinnamon Toast Crunch Cinnamon Roll, which is the same but with a topping of Cinnamon Toast Crunch pieces and a cereal milk icing swirl.
RESTAURANTS
halfbakedharvest.com

Apple Cinnamon Rolls with Brown Butter Maple Icing.

This post may contain affiliate links, please see our privacy policy for details. Easy Fluffy Apple Cinnamon Rolls with Brown Butter Maple Icing. Just the autumn breakfast we’re all looking for. Buttery, soft, and fluffy dough swirled with cinnamon sugar and sweet Honeycrisp apples. Each roll is frosted generously with a warming brown butter and maple icing that melts into every nook and cranny. There’s nothing not to love, every bite is melt in your mouth delicious.
RECIPES

Comments / 0

Community Policy