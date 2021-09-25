Texas Southern Tigers vs Rice Owls 9/25/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Texas Southern Tigers will meet with the Rice Owls in NCAAF action in Rice Stadium Houston, TX, on Saturday, September 25, 2021, at 6:30 PM (EDT). The Texas Southern Tigers need a victory to get back on track after a 0-2 start. The Tigers of Texas Southern have dropped four of their last five matches. Jalen Brown threw for 277 yards, 1 touchdown, and no interceptions on 50.9 percent of his attempts. Jonathan Giles scored seven receptions while Jyrin Johnson and Ke’Lenn Davis collaborated for 204 receiving yards and one score.