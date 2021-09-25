CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

Texas Southern Tigers vs Rice Owls 9/25/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

tonyspicks.com
 8 days ago

The Texas Southern Tigers will meet with the Rice Owls in NCAAF action in Rice Stadium Houston, TX, on Saturday, September 25, 2021, at 6:30 PM (EDT). The Texas Southern Tigers need a victory to get back on track after a 0-2 start. The Tigers of Texas Southern have dropped four of their last five matches. Jalen Brown threw for 277 yards, 1 touchdown, and no interceptions on 50.9 percent of his attempts. Jonathan Giles scored seven receptions while Jyrin Johnson and Ke’Lenn Davis collaborated for 204 receiving yards and one score.

www.tonyspicks.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

Facebook whistleblower says company engaged in 'betrayal of democracy'

A former Facebook employee who is sounding the alarm regarding the company’s practices said the platform engaged in a “betrayal of democracy” when it scaled back anti-misinformation efforts following the 2020 presidential election. Frances Haugen, who quit her job at Facebook in May, told CBS’s Scott Pelley during an interview...
INTERNET
CBS News

Taliban says 5 civilians killed in bomb attack at Kabul mosque

At least five civilians were killed in a bomb blast at the entrance to a Kabul mosque Sunday, a Taliban official said, describing the deadliest attack in the Afghan capital since U.S. forces left at the end of August. There was no immediate claim of responsibility, but suspicion fell on...
MIDDLE EAST
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Football
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas College Sports
Local
Texas Football
Houston, TX
College Sports
State
Texas State
City
Rice, TX
Houston, TX
Sports
The Associated Press

George Floyd memorial statue in New York City defaced again

NEW YORK (AP) — A statue honoring George Floyd in New York City’s Union Square Park was vandalized on Sunday, police said. According to police, a video showed an unidentified man on a skateboard throwing paint on the statue at approximately 10 a.m. then fleeing. Nearby statues of late Congressman John Lewis and Breonna Taylor, a Louisville, Kentucky, woman shot and killed by police last year, apparently weren’t touched.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jalen Brown
Person
Jonathan Giles
Person
Tim Rice
Person
Jake Bailey
CNN

The winner of Saturday's $635 million Powerball jackpot is... nobody

(CNN) — Saturday's estimated $635 million Powerball drawing resulted in no winner, an official with the Multi-State Lottery Association (MUSL) confirmed to CNN. The unlucky numbers were 28-38-42-47-52 and the Powerball was 1. The next drawing is Monday night. "There was no jackpot winner, so the jackpot is up to...
LOTTERY

Comments / 0

Community Policy