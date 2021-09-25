MSG (Ret) Robert “Bob” Crowley Schenck, age 83 of Clarksville passed away Thursday, September 23, 2021 at TN State Veterans Home in Clarksville, TN. Bob was born on October 21, 1937 in Pittsburg, PA to the late Robert Crowley Schenck Sr. and Mara Jean Dellenbach Schenck. In addition to his parents, he is also preceded in death by his sister, Jean Anne Schenck Donatelli and brother-in-law, Philip Anthony Donatelli; He is survived by his wife, Janet Cluley Schenck; son, Russell (LeAnne) Schenck of Mascoutah, IL; daughters: Joyce (Bill) Schenck Loyd of Pleasant View, TN, Beverly (Carl) Schenck Leffel of Clarksville, TN; nephews: Douglas Donatelli of Woodland Hills, CA, Dru Donatelli of Abu Dhabi, UAE; niece, Joan Donatelli Snow of Madison, AL; grandchildren: Matt Schenck (fiancee, Nicole), Allie (Rob) Roehrig, Wendy (John) Pifer, Sara (Tony Willis) Brashears; great-grandchild, Emmylou Roehrig; step-grandchildren: Jeff Loyd and Steve Loyd.