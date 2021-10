Michigan State football is off to a red-hot start this season, beginning 3-0 with a few blowout wins over Northwestern, Youngstown State, and Miami. Now, the Spartans will face a 2-2 Nebraska team that lost to Illinois in the opener but has looked better ever since. The Cornhuskers have upset on the mind while No. 20 Michigan State is trying to build on this strong start to the season to improve to 4-0 and move up in the rankings.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 8 DAYS AGO