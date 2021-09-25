Southern Miss Golden Eagles vs Alabama Crimson Tide 9/25/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Southern Miss Golden Eagles (1-2) will be rushing to touchdown against the no.1 Alabama Crimson Tide (3-0) in week 4 of college football challenge at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa on Saturday, September 25, 2021, at 7:30 PM ET. Southern Miss needs to win this match after losing two contests including a 9-21 defeat to Troy. The Golden Eagles are in 5th place in the Conference USA West Division with a 1-2 overall standing after losing one home game and one outing away from home this season. Southern Miss stopped the offense of the Trojans after a 3-0 lead in the first half but did not hold on and gave up 21 points in the final half. The Golden Eagles gained a total of only 156 yards while allowing 304 to the Trojans with 157 passing yards and 66 total plays on 2.4 yards per play.