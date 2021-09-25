Tennessee Volunteers vs Florida Gators 9/25/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Tennessee Volunteers (2-1) are on their way to meet the #11 Florida Gators (2-1) in week 4 of college football action at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville on Saturday, September 25, 2021, at 7:00 PM ET. Tennessee will try to maintain their winning form after a shutout win over the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles at 56-0 on Saturday. The Volunteers are in 3rd place in the Southeastern Conference East Division with a 2-1 standing after losing one home match this season. Tennessee also won the opener over Bowling Green at 38-6 but bowed to Pittsburgh at 34-41 on September 11, 2021. The Volunteers managed to stop the offense of the Golden Eagles resulting in their 56-0 triumph. Tennessee posted a total of 417 offensive yards after dominating the offense through the air and on the ground for 215 passing and 202 rushing yards on 5.3 yards per play.