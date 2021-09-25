Florida Atlantic Owls vs Air Force Falcons 9/25/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Florida Atlantic Owls (2-1) will battle against the Air Force Falcons (2-1) in week 4 of college football action at Falcon Stadium in U.S. Air Force Academy on Saturday, September 25, 2021, at 8:00 PM ET. Florida Atlantic will be chasing its third straight victory in facing the Air Force Falcons in week 4 of the NCAAF tournament on Saturday. The Owls took the lead in the Conference USA East Division with a 2-1 overall standing after losing their first stint on the road this season. Florida Atlantic bowed to the 11th ranked Florida Gators at 14-35 in the opener but shut down Georgia Southern at 38-6 in week 2 and Fordham at 45-14 on September 18. The Owls gained 547 total offensive yards with 301 passing and 246 rushing yards on 5.8 yards per play in beating the Fordham Rams on Saturday. FAU marked 32 first downs and 56% 3rd down efficiency after finishing 95 total plays with 5 punts and 1 fumble lost in the victory.