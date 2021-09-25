CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Cruces, NM

Hawaii Rainbow Warriors vs New Mexico State Aggies 9/25/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

 8 days ago

The Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (1-3) and the New Mexico State Aggies (1-3) will collide in week 4 of the NCAAF action at Aggie Memorial Stadium in Las Cruces on Saturday, September 25, 2021, at 8:00 PM ET. Hawaii will try to win this match after losing their recent two outings to Oregon State and San Jose State. The Rainbow Warriors are in 6th place in the Mountain West Conference West Division with a 0-1 conference and 1-3 overall standing after losing two road matches and one contest at home this season. Hawaii failed to recover a four-point deficit in their last contest versus the San Jose State Spartans at 13-17 on September 18. The Rainbow Warriors earned a total of 369 offensive yards with 242 passing and 127 rushing yards on 4.9 yards per play. Hawaii posted 16 first downs, 22% 3rd down, and 100% 4th down efficiency after completing 76 total plays with 11 punts and one fumble lost in defeat.

The Clemson Insider

Bad news for Ohio State

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day delivered some tough news as the Buckeyes head into their Week 4 matchup against Akron during his weekly radio show Thursday. In all likelihood, there will be a new (...)
OHIO STATE
tdalabamamag.com

“Ole Miss goes to Tuscaloosa and beats Alabama,” per ESPN’s Chris Doering

The oddsmakers in Las Vegas are excited about this week. Lane Kiffin and the Mississippi Rebels will travel to Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday to battle Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide. Coach Kiffin is seeking to be the first former assistant to defeat Saban. He upgraded the Crimson Tide’s offense from 2014 to 2016, helping the program win three Southeastern Conference titles and a national championship in 2015.
ALABAMA STATE
