Hawaii Rainbow Warriors vs New Mexico State Aggies 9/25/2021 Picks Predictions Previews
The Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (1-3) and the New Mexico State Aggies (1-3) will collide in week 4 of the NCAAF action at Aggie Memorial Stadium in Las Cruces on Saturday, September 25, 2021, at 8:00 PM ET. Hawaii will try to win this match after losing their recent two outings to Oregon State and San Jose State. The Rainbow Warriors are in 6th place in the Mountain West Conference West Division with a 0-1 conference and 1-3 overall standing after losing two road matches and one contest at home this season. Hawaii failed to recover a four-point deficit in their last contest versus the San Jose State Spartans at 13-17 on September 18. The Rainbow Warriors earned a total of 369 offensive yards with 242 passing and 127 rushing yards on 4.9 yards per play. Hawaii posted 16 first downs, 22% 3rd down, and 100% 4th down efficiency after completing 76 total plays with 11 punts and one fumble lost in defeat.www.tonyspicks.com
