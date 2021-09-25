Bassmaster Pro shares his secrets for fishing aquatic vegetation
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - For anglers not used to picking apart coontail, eelgrass, milfoil and hydrilla, approaching massive acres of aquatic vegetation can be intimidating. Bassmaster Elite Series pro and Team Toyota angler Brandon Lester of Fayetteville, Tennessee, has made a detailed study of how to pluck bass from grass en route to 21 Top 10 finishes in his short career. Lester shared his playbook for fishing "the salad."www.theitem.com
