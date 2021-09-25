CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Birmingham, AL

Bassmaster Pro shares his secrets for fishing aquatic vegetation

By FROM BASSMASTER.MEDIA
Item
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBIRMINGHAM, Ala. - For anglers not used to picking apart coontail, eelgrass, milfoil and hydrilla, approaching massive acres of aquatic vegetation can be intimidating. Bassmaster Elite Series pro and Team Toyota angler Brandon Lester of Fayetteville, Tennessee, has made a detailed study of how to pluck bass from grass en route to 21 Top 10 finishes in his short career. Lester shared his playbook for fishing "the salad."

www.theitem.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Facebook whistleblower says company engaged in 'betrayal of democracy'

A former Facebook employee who is sounding the alarm regarding the company’s practices said the platform engaged in a “betrayal of democracy” when it scaled back anti-misinformation efforts following the 2020 presidential election. Frances Haugen, who quit her job at Facebook in May, told CBS’s Scott Pelley during an interview...
INTERNET
CBS News

Taliban says 5 civilians killed in bomb attack at Kabul mosque

At least five civilians were killed in a bomb blast at the entrance to a Kabul mosque Sunday, a Taliban official said, describing the deadliest attack in the Afghan capital since U.S. forces left at the end of August. There was no immediate claim of responsibility, but suspicion fell on...
MIDDLE EAST
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Birmingham, AL
Lifestyle
Local
Alabama Lifestyle
State
Tennessee State
State
Alabama State
City
Birmingham, AL
The Associated Press

George Floyd memorial statue in New York City defaced again

NEW YORK (AP) — A statue honoring George Floyd in New York City’s Union Square Park was vandalized on Sunday, police said. According to police, a video showed an unidentified man on a skateboard throwing paint on the statue at approximately 10 a.m. then fleeing. Nearby statues of late Congressman John Lewis and Breonna Taylor, a Louisville, Kentucky, woman shot and killed by police last year, apparently weren’t touched.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bass Fishing#Sport Fishing#Fishing Tournament#Fishing Tackle#Bassmaster Pro#Bassmaster Elite Series#Toyota#The Rice Krispies
CNN

The winner of Saturday's $635 million Powerball jackpot is... nobody

(CNN) — Saturday's estimated $635 million Powerball drawing resulted in no winner, an official with the Multi-State Lottery Association (MUSL) confirmed to CNN. The unlucky numbers were 28-38-42-47-52 and the Powerball was 1. The next drawing is Monday night. "There was no jackpot winner, so the jackpot is up to...
LOTTERY

Comments / 0

Community Policy