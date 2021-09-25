Doris Patricia "Trish" Shaw
Doris Patricia "Trish" Shaw, age 50, of Clarksville, passed away Thursday, September 23, 2021. Trish was born May 28, 1971, in Paducah, KY, to the late James Kelly Shaw and Barbara Ann Lennox Owens. She was a caring and loving woman, who would light up any room. Trish had a giving heart and gave healing hugs. She loved animals, and was especially passionate about dogs. She worked at Quebecor and Josten's for a combined 30 years of service.www.mainstreet-nashville.com
