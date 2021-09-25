CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cincinnati, OH

Stallard: Praying for the TikTok generation

By Jack Stallard
Longview News-Journal
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen I was 9, I watched on television as daredevil Evel Knievel used his motorcycle to jump 14 Greyhound buses during a show in Cincinnati, Ohio. For Christmas that year, my parents had purchased me and all of my siblings bicycles. Mine was a motorcycle replica. You probably see where...

www.news-journal.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
the-college-reporter.com

Is TikTok Timeless?

Two weeks ago, after my mint condition iPhone XR tragically took a tumble down the staircase of Bonchek, I found myself in desperate need of a new phone. After venturing out (a lengthy 7 minute drive) into Lancaster to make my purchase, I plopped down in my dorm room to get my phone all set up. As I opened the app store, I mindlessly downloaded the essentials: Instagram, Snapchat, Spotify, and Canvas, of course. However, I quickly realized that I had forgotten one remarkably important app: TikTok. This social media platform, which had consumed my summer with its catchy songs, captivating story times, and top-notch comedy, suddenly didn’t feel like a necessity. Was it even worth it to take TikTok study breaks now that I could take trips to Splits and Giggles with my hallmates or soak up the sun on Hartman Green? I came to the conclusion that it wasn’t worth it, refrained from clicking download, and went on with my life.
LANCASTER, PA
Longview News-Journal

Stallard: When no good deed goes unpunished

I feel I should issue a public apology to my neighbors or anyone who has risked their lives driving down the small side street that runs between my house and the city baseball fields in Kilgore. I didn’t realize I was such a public nuisance until a nice police officer...
KILGORE, TX
Tyla

Gabby Petito's Chilling Last Text Message To Mum Revealed

The last text message sent by missing blogger Gabby Petito to her mum has been unsealed. Gabby has been missing since since 27th August after embarking on a road trip with her fiancé Brian Laundrie. The Florida resident was reported missing two weeks later on 11th September. According to a...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Cincinnati, OH
Entertainment
Local
Ohio Entertainment
City
Cincinnati, OH
New York Post

Man crushed to death at McDonald’s remembered as ‘the perfect dad’

A 42-year-old married father of two has been identified as the man who was crushed to death in a freak accident at the drive-thru window of a Vancouver McDonald’s restaurant. Tony Eyles was grabbing breakfast around 5:30 a.m. at the fast-food eatery on Tuesday when he dropped his bank card...
ACCIDENTS
Page Six

Honey Boo Boo, 16, and boyfriend Dralin Carswell, 20, are Instagram-official

Alana Thomspon, also known as “Honey Boo Boo,” has finally gone Instagram-official with her boyfriend, Dralin Carswell, after six months of dating. “🎃🎃 spooky season 🎃🎃,” the reality star, 16, captioned a photo of herself and her 20-year-old beau at a pumpkin patch on Monday. The “Mama June: From Not...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Greyhound Buses#Mountain Bike#Christmas#Knievel
TODAY.com

2 adults throw food at teen worker at Maryland ice cream shop

A viral video that shows an employee of an ice cream shop having frozen desserts and other items thrown at her has sparked outrage online. Security footage of the incident shows Icy Delights' 15-year-old employee being assaulted by two adults. Sharon Gay, the owner of the small Maryland-based chain, told TODAY that the adults threw five desserts and a tip jar at the employee.
MARYLAND STATE
WHNT-TV

Carnivorous hammerhead worms invade local lawns

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – It’s slimy, can grow to be over one foot long, and has a head that resembles a very unique shark. Meet the hammerhead worm, making its way to plenty of lawns across the state. If you see one of the worms — don’t pick it up. Experts...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
talesbuzz.com

A sleuth found Tim Malcolms’s dating profile

Tim Malcolm’s dating profile was found by a 90 Day Fiance sleuth who shared their discovery on Reddit. The interesting finding proves that Tim is now single and no longer dating his Colombian girlfriend Linda. Tim’s dating profile included generic dating profile photos, but he also managed to sneak in...
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
livingbetter50.com

Daily Devotional – Forgive and Pray

Our scripture for the Daily Devotional today is taken from James 5:13-20. When others hurt us and cause us pain, our initial reflex reaction is to retaliate and get them back. We justify that we have the right to level the playing field. “Is anyone among you in trouble? Let...
RELIGION
96krock.com

Pervert of the Day is a Drive-By Perv!

A woman in Brazil was a victim of a drive-by groping the other day!. A woman wearing bright pink biking shorts was riding her bike down a road in Brazil when a pervert in a car pulled up next to her to grope her butt. You can watch the video...
PUBLIC SAFETY
mageenews.com

Spend Time Praying Today

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Spend time in prayer today examining your priorities. Pray that God will renew your passion to spread His word to the nonbelievers.
RELIGION
blackhawk.fyi

How Mature People Pray

Colossians 1:3-12 How does Paul’s prayer in Colossians 1 serve as an example for our prayers?. How are giving God glory and being thankful to Him connected?. How might you encourage someone else this week? How might you encourage someone else right now?. What is the relationship between your intake...
RELIGION
flickprime.com

Big Brother 23: Are Christian & Alyssa Still Together?

Every season of “Big Brother” wants a showmance and for season 23, it was Christian Birkenberger and Alyssa Lopez. While Christian was the ultimate pre-jury evictee, Alyssa made it to jury and got here in seventh place. That means the couple was separated from one another for about six weeks, with no approach to talk. When Christian was evicted by a vote of 7-2 on August 12, he gave Alyssa a kiss earlier than heading out the door of the “Big Brother” home.
TV & VIDEOS
WWLP 22News

How to get rid of ants inside your home

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – No one likes when there are bugs crawling around the inside of your home and ants are usually a common one found. These little insects are definitely an annoyance to many people, especially when they find them in their homes or in their kitchens. Ants occasionally go inside homes during dry stretches of weather in search of water.
CHICOPEE, MA
Outsider.com

Gabby Petito Case: Petito’s Stepmom Posts Heartwrenching Message with Photo of Her and Petito

Tara Petito, the step-mother of Gabby Petito, took to social media on Saturday afternoon to post a heartfelt tribute to the late 22-year-old. The parents and step-parents of Gabby Petito have found themselves in an impossible situation. Losing a child has to be one of the most difficult experiences to endure in life and that’s exactly what they are going through. It was confirmed late last month that the body of Gabby Petito was found in a campground in Bridger-Teton National Forest, right by Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming. The FBI has ruled the case as a homicide but there has not been any official cause of death listed.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy