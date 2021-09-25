Stallard: Praying for the TikTok generation

Two weeks ago, after my mint condition iPhone XR tragically took a tumble down the staircase of Bonchek, I found myself in desperate need of a new phone. After venturing out (a lengthy 7 minute drive) into Lancaster to make my purchase, I plopped down in my dorm room to get my phone all set up. As I opened the app store, I mindlessly downloaded the essentials: Instagram, Snapchat, Spotify, and Canvas, of course. However, I quickly realized that I had forgotten one remarkably important app: TikTok. This social media platform, which had consumed my summer with its catchy songs, captivating story times, and top-notch comedy, suddenly didn’t feel like a necessity. Was it even worth it to take TikTok study breaks now that I could take trips to Splits and Giggles with my hallmates or soak up the sun on Hartman Green? I came to the conclusion that it wasn’t worth it, refrained from clicking download, and went on with my life.

