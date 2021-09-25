Akron Zips vs Ohio State Buckeyes 9/25/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Akron Zips (1-2) will clash with the #10 Ohio State Buckeyes (2-1) in the NCAAF Inter-Conference tournament at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Saturday, September 25, 2021, at 7:30 PM ET. Akron will try to continue their success after winning their recent match facing Bryant on September 18. The Zips took 4th place in the Mid-American Conference East Division with a 1-2 overall standing after winning their first home game this season. Akron lost their opening match versus the 23rd ranked Auburn at 10-60 and Temple at 24-45 on September 11, 2021. Even so, the Zips defeated the Bryant Bulldogs at 35-14 to mark their first triumph at home on Saturday. Akron managed to gain a total of 578 offensive yards while allowing just 146 to Bryant while controlling the ball on both sides of offense for 296 passing and 282 rushing yards. The Zips finished 60 total plays on 9.6 yards per play with one Punt and one fumble lost.