North Carolina Tar Heels vs Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets 9/25/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The #21 North Carolina Tar Heels (2-1) will be banging helmets against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (1-2) in the 2021 NCAAF regular-season action at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Saturday, September 25, 2021, at 7:30 PM ET. North Carolina aims to improve their standing to 3-1 this season after winning two games in a row this season. The Tar Heels are in 2nd place in the Atlantic Coast Conference Coastal Division with a 1-1 conference and 2-1 overall standing this season. North Carolina started the season with a 10-17 loss to Virginia Tech in the opener but managed to get back after shutting down Georgia State at 59-17 in week 2 and busted Virginia at 59-39 on Saturday. The Tar Heels controlled the scoring of the Cavaliers in the second half to only 11 points resulting in their 20-point victory. North Carolina earned a total of 699 offensive yards with 307 passing and 392 rushing yards on 10.3 yards per play.