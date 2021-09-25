Services and Sermons

Eureka (239 Buhne St.): The Sunday Celebration Service will be held at 10 a.m. via Zoom for a little while. To participate, go to www.eurekacenterforspiritualliving.com. The theme for September is “Reaching Higher.” The guest speaker will be Jim Lockard, an ordained minister, teacher, author, coach, consultant and thought leader. For 20 years, he served as a spiritual leader in the Centers for Spiritual Living in California, Florida and Maryland. To view classes and activities, go to http://www.eurekasom.com. The prayer line is 707-445-4257.