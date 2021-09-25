Dan’s Daily: Malkin Posts Rehab Pic (& Ugly Scars), Goalie Market is Slim Pickings

The Pittsburgh Penguins training camp has a certain air of optimism. Like spring training, there is hope that certain players will play above their paygrade, the rigors of the season have not weighed down attitudes or conversation, and head coach Mike Sullivan smiled while talking about prospect Nathan Legare and his thundering wrist shot. Evgeni Malkin posted a rehab picture on Instagram, but when you blow it up, the scars from his knee surgery tell a serious tale. The NHL trade market for goalies is paper-thin, and just for fun, an update on Josh Ho-Sang.