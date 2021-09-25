CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Dan’s Daily: Malkin Posts Rehab Pic (& Ugly Scars), Goalie Market is Slim Pickings

By Dan Kingerski
Pgh Hockey Now
Pgh Hockey Now
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Pittsburgh Penguins training camp has a certain air of optimism. Like spring training, there is hope that certain players will play above their paygrade, the rigors of the season have not weighed down attitudes or conversation, and head coach Mike Sullivan smiled while talking about prospect Nathan Legare and his thundering wrist shot. Evgeni Malkin posted a rehab picture on Instagram, but when you blow it up, the scars from his knee surgery tell a serious tale. The NHL trade market for goalies is paper-thin, and just for fun, an update on Josh Ho-Sang.

pittsburghhockeynow.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

Penguins' Evgeni Malkin to miss first two months of season while rehabbing surgically-repaired knee

The Pittsburgh Penguins will begin the season without their two future Hall of Fame centers to begin the upcoming season. On Thursday Pens general manager Ron Hextall announced Evgeni Malkin will miss the first two months of the 2021-22 campaign while rehabbing from offseason knee surgery. Sidney Crosby is expected to miss the first two weeks after undergoing wrist surgery earlier this month.
NHL
Pgh Hockey Now

Penguins Hopefuls: Poulin & Legare Competing, Pushing Each Other for NHL Debut

Sam Poulin smiled through a fat lip and a prominently missing front tooth after the Pittsburgh Penguins’ first preseason game on Monday night. The Penguins’ 2019 first-round pick will turn pro this season and is battling for an NHL roster spot amongst a handful of prospects and organizational players with NHL experience. One of those prospects he is competing against is his childhood friend, fellow 2019 Penguins draftee, and eventually Val-d’Or juniors teammate, Nathan Legare.
NHL
Pgh Hockey Now

Dan’s Daily: Vax & Trade Drama for Canucks, Evaluating Penguins Prospects

Another day, another controversial story. At this point, societal lines are drawn, castle drawbridges raised, and moats filled, but teams are taking a hard stance that mirrors the steadfast refusal of the few anti-vax players. Travis Hamonic is the latest to surprise his team, and the drama will linger on the NHL trade market, too. A new study of NHL games shows that the Pittsburgh Penguins win when they fight. Head coach Mike Sullivan offered his assessment of a few Penguins prospects, good and maybe not as good, and San Jose Sharks winger Evander Kane is facing yet another investigation.
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Pgh Hockey Now

Surprise: Study Shows Fighting Increases Penguins Winning Percentage

It’s less a debate than it is a complaint because some things will never change. Fighting is penalized with only a five-minute penalty to both combatants and the game moves on. Fans in the arena stand and cheer, as if captives to the primal release of energy, while fans on social media decry hockey’s dark arts. Some teams benefit from dropping the gloves, including and perhaps most surprisingly the Pittsburgh Penguins.
NHL
Pgh Hockey Now

We Have … Drumroll … A Sidney Crosby Update

First, there was an off-ice sighting of Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby on Saturday at the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex. Then there was an upbeat — if not overly detailed — update on Crosby’s progress in the wake of his wrist surgery. Crosby walked past a group of reporters who...
NHL
Pgh Hockey Now

Fedun Looking For Opportunity With A ‘Premier Organization’

You could call defenseman Taylor Fedun a journeyman. He’s thrilled that you can call him a Pittsburgh Penguins player. Fedun, 34, who signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Penguins in July, has played 127 NHL games for Edmonton, San Jose, Vancouver, Buffalo and Dallas, plus many more in the minor leagues, after coming out of Princeton as an undrafted free agent. He’ll be in the lineup Friday for the Penguins’ second preseason game, in Buffalo.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brad Marchand
Person
Evgeni Malkin
Person
Erik Johnson
Person
Robin Lehner
Person
Anthony Angello
Person
Ryan Reaves
Person
Joonas Korpisalo
Person
Elias Pettersson
Person
Tristan Jarry
Person
Jonathan Quick
Pgh Hockey Now

Analysis: Domingue & Penguins Beat Buffalo, Prospects Energetic, Struggle w/o Centers | PHN+

BUFFALO — The Pittsburgh Penguins prospects beat the Buffalo Sabres on Friday night 2-1 at KeyBank Center. Buffalo had a goodly number of regular or presumed NHL players in the lineup against Penguins defenseman Marcus Pettersson, winger Kasperi Kapanen, and the Penguins’ prospects and minor league crew. Goalie Louis Domingue blunted the Buffalo charge and made 15 saves in the third period to solidify the win.
NHL
Pgh Hockey Now

Preseason Gameday 3: Penguins to Dress NHL Lineup, Notes vs Red Wings

The Pittsburgh Penguins trimmed their training camp roster to 35 players on Saturday morning as the head coach Mike Sullivan funnels toward the start of the regular season against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Oct. 12. The Penguins JV squad beat the NHL-laden Buffalo Sabres roster on Friday night 2-1, and a few players earned rave reviews in the process.
NHL
Pgh Hockey Now

Guentzel Tests Positive for COVID, in NHL Protocol

The Pittsburgh Penguins announced that Jake Guentzel tested positive for COVID. He is being monitored by the Penguins medical staff and will follow the protocols set forth by the National Hockey League. Guentzel is the Penguins’ second “breakthrough” case in which a fully vaccinated player tested positive. Last Monday, Pittsburgh...
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dan S Daily#Rehab Pic Lrb#Pittsburgh Hockey#Steelers#Metro Division
chatsports.com

NHL Rumors: Ottawa Senators, and the Edmonton Oilers

Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun: Logan Brown’s camp had asked for a trade, he switched agents, and threatened to head overseas. He signed a one-year, two deal with the Ottawa Senators yesterday and it may be in his best interest to have a good camp and hopefully increase his trade value. The Senators have been saying that they just won’t give him away as they still believe he can be an asset.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Vancouver Canucks
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL Teams
Chicago Blackhawks
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
New York Islanders
NHL Teams
Pittsburgh Penguins
NewsBreak
Instagram
Pgh Hockey Now

‘More Aggressive’ Pettersson and ZAR’s Cheap Cheat Meals

Marcus Pettersson probably lowered the boom on himself more than fans. Pettersson was blunt after the Pittsburgh Penguins season wrapped when he blasted his performance and admitted he felt like he failed to take a step forward. On the other end of the spectrum, Zach Aston-Reese got a raise this offseason after scoring a career-high nine goals, though his weekend cheat meals cost about eight bucks.
NHL
vegashockeynow.com

When Robin Lehner speaks, it pays to listen

In the nearly two-plus years Robin Lehner has been a member of the Vegas Golden Knights, one thing has become clear — when Lehner has something on his mind and decides to share his thoughts with the world, it’s usually worth paying attention. His current coach, Peter DeBoer, called him...
NHL
Pgh Hockey Now

Penguins Aston-Reese Tests Positive for COVID; Enters Protocol

Pittsburgh Penguins winger Zach Aston-Reese tested positive for COVID on Monday. Penguins head coach Mike Sullivan announced the news before his typical pregame media availability. Aston-Reese spoke to the media on Sunday and appeared well. Sullivan did not elaborate if Aston-Reese had symptoms or merely tested positive as part of...
NHL
Pgh Hockey Now

Pgh Hockey Now

Pittsburgh, PA
706
Followers
1K+
Post
108K+
Views
ABOUT

Premier coverage of the Pittsburgh Penguins and the NHL from experienced reporters.

 http://www.pittsburghhockeynow.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy