A few days ago, Realme launched the GT Neo 2 smartphone in the Chinese market with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 chip and a 120Hz AMOLED. Well, Realme is all set to bring the phone to the Indian market soon, and going by the results of the poll posted by Madhav Sheth, the CEO of Realme India, on Twitter, the launch in India is happening in early October. So, most likely, we will see Realme launching this phone during Flipkart’s Big Billion Day sale, which starts on the 3rd of October.

CELL PHONES ・ 7 DAYS AGO