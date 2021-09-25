Xiaomi Pad 5 6GB+256GB variant launched in Indonesia for Rp. 4,999,000 (~€299)

Xiaomi Indonesia has announced via Twitter, the launch of the Xiaomi Pad 5 tablet in the Asian country. The Pad 5 made its debut in China earlier this year and just recently in Europe. The slate went on its first sale mid-week in Europe and was completely sold out within minutes. The Chinese company seems to be offering up only the 6GB RAM and 256GB storage variant for the Indonesian market at the moment and it carries a decent price tag of Rp. 4,999,000 (~€299). This is way cheaper than the €399 price tag which the same model is on sale in Europe for.