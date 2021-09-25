Life Is Strange: Remastered Collection releasing February 2022

Life Is Strange: True Colors has been an amazing game to play. I haven’t played any of the other Life Is Strange games, so I can’t attest to how well it stacks up to past titles, but it stands strong on its own merit. The graphics look great, the music adds so much depth to the story, and the story itself is both intriguing and very emotional. This will be a spoiler free review since I want you guys to be able to experience all the plot points for the first time as you play through the game.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 13 DAYS AGO