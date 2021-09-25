Life Is Strange: Remastered Collection releasing February 2022
Life Is Strange: Remastered Collection has been given a new release date by Square Enix, with the publisher confirming that the game will be available on February 1st 2022. Life Is Strange: Remastered Collection was delayed last month, with the main reason being to remove pressure on the development team as they geared up for the release of Life Is Strange: True Colors. That was released earlier this month.www.thesixthaxis.com
