Premier League

'Werner x Big Rom, Looking Forward to it!' - Chelsea Fans React to Thomas Tuchel's Starting XI to Face Manchester City

By Nick Emms
Absolute Chelsea
Absolute Chelsea
 8 days ago

Chelsea fans have reacted to Thomas Tuchel's starting XI to face Manchester City.

Thomas Tuchel's side haven't lost to Man City in the last three meetings, winning them all, and will be keen to continue their unbeaten start to the league season.

Chelsea XI to face Manchester City: Mendy, Azpilicueta, Christensen, Rudiger; James, Kante, Jorginho, Kovacic, Alonso; Werner, Lukaku

Bench: Kepa, Silva, Loftus-Cheek, Chalobah, Saul, Hudson-Odoi, Chilwell, Ziyech, Havertz

A change of system sees Timo Werner start alongside Romelu Lukaku upfront.

A midfield three of N'Golo Kante, Jorginho and Mateo Kovacic are preferred to counter Manchester City's dominante possession based game.

Marcos Alonso and Reece James operate as wing-backs whilst a strong defence of Cesar Azpilicueta, Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rudiger are operated infront of the returning Edouard Mendy.

Here's how Chelsea fans reacted to the starting XI on social media:

More Chelsea vs Manchester City Coverage

