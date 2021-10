Greece will not allow an uncontrolled influx of refugees from Afghanistan, in the way Syrians entered the country in 2015, its prime minister said after visiting a new migrant camp near the Turkish border.“We will not accept uncontrolled migratory flows similar to the ones we saw in 2015,” Kyriakos Mitsotakis said, in a further signal that he will not allow large numbers of Afghans into his country after the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan six weeks ago.Last month, Greece opened a £37m EU-funded camp on the island of Samos near Turkey, a sprawling facility, surrounded by barbed wire.It has also built...

IMMIGRATION ・ 2 DAYS AGO