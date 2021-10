A longtime cast member is leaving Saturday Night Live — and this one comes as something of a shock. Beck Bennett is departing NBC’s late-night sketch series after eight seasons. In addition, featured player Lauren Holt, who made her debut last fall, will not be returning for a second season. Bennett confirmed his departure on Instagram Monday morning, writing, “Gonna miss you so much. Thank you for eight years of remarkable people and incredible experiences that completely changed my life. I had so much fun.” Meanwhile, SNL staples Kate McKinnon, Cecily Strong and Pete Davidson — whose returns had been in question —...

