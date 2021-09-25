Sentinel receives several NH Press awards
MANCHESTER — The Sentinel picked up statewide awards for its journalism Thursday night. In the N.H. Press Association’s 2020 Excellence in Journalism contest, The Sentinel finished second in three categories: Bill Bilodeau, for editorial writing; Paul Cuno-Booth, in the feature-story category, for an article he wrote on Joanne Mellady, a Washington, N.H., woman who died of COVID-19; and staff reporter Jack Rooney and contributing writer Meg McIntyre in the community-service category for The Sentinel’s Pandemic Parenting series. In each category, The Sentinel competed against other New Hampshire daily news outlets.www.sentinelsource.com
Comments / 0