This is what we have been reminded of this season: Bryce Harper, when healthy, is still great, whether he wins the National League MVP Award or not. He is still great and still a baseball star. This is why the Phillies wanted him. This is why the Yankees should have waited for him. And maybe the most amazing stat of all with Harper, as he posts serious numbers up and down his own stat line, is this:

MLB ・ 14 DAYS AGO