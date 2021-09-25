CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kids

What Are Abdominal Migraines In Kids? Experts Explain

By Editorial Standards
romper.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYour child tells you that their stomach is hurting them. Instantly, you ask what they ate, and when it appears that they haven’t ingested anything that could be the culprit (like too many cookies, or worse, a battery), you just assume that it’ll go away on its own. But as the problem persists, you find that ginger ale or bland foods like rice or toast aren’t doing the trick. So as you start searching for answers online, you might come across this term: abdominal migraines. But what are abdominal migraines in children? Those tummy troubles might be more serious than a standard stomachache.

www.romper.com

Comments / 0

Related
EatThis

Forgetting This One Thing Can Mean You Have Dementia

Dementia is a much-feared condition associated with aging. But it's becoming more common, simply because more of us are living longer. According to the World Health Organization, dementia cases are expected to triple from their current rate by the year 2050. Although the disease is progressive and there is currently no cure, treatments are available to slow its progression if at all possible. The key is early detection. In particular, forgetting one thing might mean you're developing dementia. Read on to find out more, and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
HEALTH
EatThis

"Top Delta Symptoms" People Notice First

Whatever you thought you knew about the coronavirus after last year has changed. "The Delta variant is different from the original COVID-19 in that it's more transmissible," warns Dr. Lorena Garcia is an Associate Professor of Epidemiology at the UC Davis School of Medicine and Chair of the Graduate Group in Epidemiology. Read on for the "top symptoms"—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Harvard Health

POTS: Lightheadedness and a racing heart

This past February, a 57-year-old firefighter came to my cardiology clinic after experiencing a strange set of symptoms. A few weeks earlier, he had gotten COVID-19. Predictably, he lost his sense of smell, developed a low-grade fever, and experienced muscle aches. Within a week his COVID-19 symptoms were gone, but he continued to feel off. And the new symptoms he described — sudden lightheadedness when standing up and an unusually fast heartbeat — made me suspect a condition called postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, or POTS.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Denise Scott
spring.org.uk

A Sign Of Vitamin D Deficiency

A variety of vitamin and mineral deficiencies have been linked to this problem. Headaches and migraines can be a sign of vitamin D deficiency, research finds. Having an unexplained headache once a week or more could be considered a problem. A migraine, meanwhile, is a type of severe headache in...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Knowridge Science Report

How to keep high blood pressure in check

About 1 in 3 adults in the U.S. has high blood pressure, but many don’t realize it. High blood pressure is sometimes called a “silent killer,” because it usually has no warning signs, yet it can lead to life-threatening conditions like heart attack or stroke. The good news is that...
HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

What Does Adult ADHD Feel Like?

Adults with ADHD often feel misunderstood and judged by others. It is difficult for people without ADHD to understand the challenges it poses. "Food poisoning" offers an example of an experience most people have had that helps show how something good can be noxious. I’m a clinical psychologist by trade,...
MENTAL HEALTH
ScienceAlert

Chronic Blocked Nose? Research Links It to Changes in Brain Activity

Chronic rhinosinusitis, which causes a persistent blocked nose and headaches among other symptoms, affects 11 percent of people in the US – and recent research has found a link between the condition and changes in brain activity. The team behind the study is hoping that the link will help explain some of the other common effects of the persistent inflammation: finding it hard to focus, struggling with bouts of depression, having trouble sleeping, and dizziness. Finding a connection between the underlying disease and the neural processing happening elsewhere could be vital in understanding the chronic condition, along with efforts to find better...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abdominal Migraine#Migraines#Drugs#On Children#Md#Justanswer
southarkansassun.com

COVID-19: Experts Explain Children’s Immune System Against the Virus

Many hospitals have reached a sad new low eighteen months into the COVID-19 epidemic, with the Delta variant driving a huge comeback of illness. The coronavirus is now causing them to lose infants. The first COVID-related newborn fatality was recorded in Orange County, Florida, and another baby died in Mississippi....
KIDS
EatThis

Signs Delta is in Your Brain, Warn Doctors

There are many things experts don't know about COVID. One of them is why the virus causes symptoms related to the brain. "Despite being over a year and a half into the pandemic, we have a very fundamental understanding of the neurological symptoms of COVID," says William Kimbrough, MD, a primary care physician at One Medical. "We're still learning about how common, how serious, and how long these neurological symptoms can last after COVID, as well as what treatments may help reduce the severity or duration."
HEALTH
Medical News Today

Ophthalmoplegic migraine explained

Doctors previously thought that ophthalmoplegic migraine was a form of migraine, but they now know that it is a nerve issue that affects the eyes. The new name for this condition is recurrent painful ophthalmoplegic neuropathy (RPON). RPON is rare, affecting about. every year. It causes the muscles in and...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
verywellhealth.com

An Overview of Migraine Auras

Auras are visual or sensory disturbances that can occur during or right before a migraine starts. People who experience them usually find them somewhat startling, alarming, and even temporarily disabling. About one-third of people who experience a migraine will have auras. Symptoms of migraine auras range from seeing dots to...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
Hypebae

What is Polycystic Ovary Syndrome? An Expert Explains the Hormonal Condition

September is Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) Awareness Month. For those unfamiliar with the term, PCOS is a common endocrine disorder in women of reproductive age with a prevalence of 8% to 15%. The condition can also lead to infertility. “It is associated with significant gynecological, dermatologic, metabolic and psychiatric co-morbidities,” Anuja Dokras, M.D., Ph.D., Penn Medicine says.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
verywellhealth.com

Postdrome Migraine: How to Cure a Migraine Hangover

A migraine isn't just any headache. It consists of several stages, including the prodrome (or pre-migraine phase), an aura, the migraine itself, and then a postdrome (or post-migraine phase). The postdrome phase is not often discussed when considering the effects of migraines. However, it can be as debilitating as the migraine itself. Many people with migraines describe this final phase of a migraine as being similar to a hangover after drinking too much alcohol.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
LiveScience

Mouth bacteria may explain why some kids hate broccoli

When confronted with the tiniest forkful of cauliflower or broccoli, some kids can't help but scrunch up their faces in disgust. But don't blame them — a new study hints that specific enzymes in spit might make cruciferous vegetables taste particularly vile to some children. These enzymes, called cysteine lyases,...
HEALTH
Medical News Today

What to know about migraine after surgery

Migraine is a type of primary headache. Surgery may act as a trigger for people that experience migraine headaches or other primary headaches. Headache is a common issue for people who undergo surgery. Several factors, such as stress, anesthesia, or type of surgery, may increase a person’s risk of developing migraine headaches or other headaches after surgery.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Michigan Daily

Migraines and other pyrotechnics

I was eight when I first discovered fire in my brain. In the gentle lull of summer, I awoke to a vice-like pain in my head, which slowly bloomed into a throbbing metronome directly behind my eyes. I yelled for my mom, who promptly provided Advil and water, neither of which did anything to curb the pain. I curled my body in a ball, wedged my head between two pillows and sobbed. The better part of eight hours passed, after which my weary second-grade self succumbed to exhaustion and fell asleep.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
HelloGiggles

Experts Explain How Trauma Can Affect Your Brain

From memory issues to heightened anxiety, here's everything you need to know. We can all agree: it's been a tough couple of years. While most have lost a loved one due to COVID-19, others have experienced other significant forms of trauma, such as the inability to see loved ones, the loss of a job, or racial injustices. But with all this compounded trauma, can it affect one's brain? According to mental health experts, it can—and it's called trauma brain.
PORTLAND, OR
Medical News Today

What is confusional migraine?

Confusional migraine is a rare type of migraine headache that typically affects children and teenagers. Symptoms include confusion, agitation, and disorientation. Healthcare professionals may refer to it as acute confusional migraine (ACM). According to the Migraine Research Foundation, 10% of children in the United States experience migraine. An older study...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy