CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Madison County, IN

Animal rescues face challenges with food, shelter and health care

The Herald Bulletin
The Herald Bulletin
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0g2iLg_0c7jU9tM00
Maleah Stringer visits with sanctuary animals at the Animal Protection League in Anderson in this THB file photo. File photo | The Herald Bulletin

While most of the communities in Madison County rely on private or government partnerships when it comes to rescuing animals, the challenges are many including housing, feeding and the spay-neuter requirements of Indiana law before they can be re-homed.

The rights of owners who have had animals confiscated conflict with the immediate needs of rescues as they care for confiscated animals. Those accused of abuse and neglect have a right to due process, which includes reserving the right to reclaim the animals.

The problem is the court process can take months, potentially leaving rescues to foot the bill.

Indiana law does provide a mechanism that preserves the rights of the owner while ensuring the care of the animal remains that person’s responsibility. Those who choose not to forfeit the rights to the animals as their court cases progress have the option of putting up a bond for each animal.

Typically, the owner would need to agree to pay $300 per month per animal.

But Maleah Stringer, executive director of Anderson’s Animal Protection League, said the problem is that even if an owner doesn’t pay the bond, there is no guarantee the animals will be released for adoption. That’s fine for a couple of animals but a huge strain when dealing with hoarders who have dozens.

“The rescuers are in limbo. It puts rescues in a bad position,” Stringer said. “It makes rescues not want to step up. The next time they are going to remember this, and they won’t want to step up again.”

Heike Ramsey, adoption/foster coordinator for Homer’s Helpers, said an additional wrinkle is Indiana law changed in July and now requires animals to be spayed and neutered before they can be re-homed, an additional expense for rescues.

“At the end of the day, we all have to work together,” Ramseys said. “It’s about the animals.”

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Taliban says 5 civilians killed in bomb attack at Kabul mosque

At least five civilians were killed in a bomb blast at the entrance to a Kabul mosque Sunday, a Taliban official said, describing the deadliest attack in the Afghan capital since U.S. forces left at the end of August. There was no immediate claim of responsibility, but suspicion fell on...
MIDDLE EAST
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Pets & Animals
County
Madison County, IN
Madison County, IN
Lifestyle
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Lifestyle
Madison County, IN
Pets & Animals
NBC News

U.S. accuses China of 'provocative' activity after warplanes enter Taiwan's defense zone

The United States accused China of "provocative military activity," on Sunday after it flew dozens of military planes into Taiwan's airspace. Taiwan’s Defense Ministry tweeted that 16 fighter jets had entered it's air defense identification zone (ADIZ) on Sunday. This came after it said that 39 military aircraft — 20 during the day and 19 more at night — had encroached its airspace on Saturday.
MILITARY
The Associated Press

George Floyd memorial statue in New York City defaced again

NEW YORK (AP) — A statue honoring George Floyd in New York City’s Union Square Park was vandalized on Sunday, police said. According to police, a video showed an unidentified man on a skateboard throwing paint on the statue at approximately 10 a.m. then fleeing. Nearby statues of late Congressman John Lewis and Breonna Taylor, a Louisville, Kentucky, woman shot and killed by police last year, apparently weren’t touched.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Hill

'Saturday Night Live' targets Democrats' stalemate in season opener

"Saturday Night Live" kicked off its 47th season by spoofing the Democratic infighting over the bipartisan infrastructure bill. The skit began with President Biden , played by James Austin Johnson in his "SNL" debut, sharing that his summer was "bad." "Not Cuomo bad, but definitely not Afghanistan good," Johnson's Biden...
TV & VIDEOS
CBS News

Trump asks U.S. judge to force Twitter to restore his account

Former President Donald Trump has asked a federal judge in Florida to force Twitter to restore his account, which the company suspended in January following the deadly storming of the U.S. Capitol. Trump's attorneys on Friday filed a motion in U.S. District Court in Miami seeking a preliminary injunction against...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Animals#Health Care#Homer S Helpers
The Hill

Philippine president announces retirement, says daughter will run

Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte said on Saturday that he would be retiring from politics after his current term and signaled that his daughter would run for president in 2022. ABS-CBN News cited a video in which reporters asked Duterte if his daughter, Sara Duterte-Carpio, would be running with his longtime...
POLITICS
Fox News

Brazil's Bolsonaro faces protests, calls for impeachment

With Brazil’s presidential election one year away, tens of thousands of demonstrators marched Saturday in Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo and dozens of other cities around the country to protest President Jair Bolsonaro and call for his impeachment over his government’s handling of the pandemic. The protests, smaller than those...
BUSINESS
The Herald Bulletin

The Herald Bulletin

Anderson, IN
4K+
Followers
125
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Herald Bulletin

Comments / 0

Community Policy