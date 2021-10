If you’re planning to buy a new car, then leasing is a good way to do it. With leasing, you’ll get to drive the car for a few years while benefitting from low monthly payments in addition to having little to no money down. But what you might not know is that there are different types of leases: open- and closed-end. But what’s the difference between these two types of leasing and which one is right for you?

BUYING CARS ・ 2 HOURS AGO