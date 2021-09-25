The old economics of new agriculture: drive or be driven
A recent, number-laden bulletin posted on the University of Illinois website farmdoc daily caught my attention for two reasons. First, its data, drawn mostly from the U.S. Census of Agriculture, paints a troubling picture of agriculture today. More importantly, that picture suggests American ag policy needs to make “strategic” changes to meet new challenges — climate change and new global competitors are two — that farmers and ranchers will confront.www.southbendtribune.com
Comments / 0