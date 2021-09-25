Central Iowa’s DIII Football Rivalry Renewed Today

For the 99th time, the Central and Simpson football teams will go head-to-head in one of college football’s longest standing rivalries. The 98th meeting came earlier this year, with Central picking up a dominating 49-14 victory, and they hold a 66-29-3 all-time advantage in the series. But that was in an abbreviated covid spring season. This fall, the Dutch are ranked 14th in the country and are off a 3-0 start, while the Storm are 0-3. Central coach Jeff McMartin warns not to be fooled by the fact that Simpson hasn’t yet picked up a victory.