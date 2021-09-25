Police investigating armed robbery in Allendale

ALLENDALE, Mich. — The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office is investigating an armed robbery that took place at Canvas Townhomes in Allendale early Saturday morning. Police say the incident occurred around 2:45 a.m. A 19-year-old man held a small party in his apartment when he located an unknown man in his room. The man displayed a handgun and demanded the victim's car keys, house keys and wallet, according to police. The suspect then fled from the home.