CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Allendale, MI

Police investigating armed robbery in Allendale

13 ON YOUR SIDE
13 ON YOUR SIDE
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

ALLENDALE, Mich. — The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office is investigating an armed robbery that took place at Canvas Townhomes in Allendale early Saturday morning. Police say the incident occurred around 2:45 a.m. A 19-year-old man held a small party in his apartment when he located an unknown man in his room. The man displayed a handgun and demanded the victim's car keys, house keys and wallet, according to police. The suspect then fled from the home.

www.wzzm13.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Driver in fatal August hit-and-run charged

The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office says they have charged the man responsible for hitting and killing a Kentwood woman in August. The driver has been identified as Jack Bankson, 39, of Holland Township. Bankson is charged with Failing to Stop at the Scene of a Personal Injury Accident and Operating...
KENTWOOD, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Allendale, MI
Allendale, MI
Crime & Safety
County
Ottawa County, MI
Ottawa County, MI
Crime & Safety
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Suspect identified, charged in fatal Kentwood stabbing

KENTWOOD, Mich. — The suspect in a fatal Kentwood stabbing has been arraigned at the Kentwood 62-B District Court and identified as 19-year-old Paris Louis Lane. Lane has been charged with homicide and carrying a dangerous weapon with unlawful intent. His bond has been set at $1 million and a preliminary examination hearing will be scheduled in the upcoming weeks.
KENTWOOD, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Man injured after being struck by car in Kent Co.

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — A 29-year-old man was hurt after being struck by a vehicle in Grand Rapids Township Friday morning. Police say the incident happened around 5:30 a.m. on East Beltline Avenue SE and Cascade Road SE. A man was attempting to cross East Beltline Avenue when he was struck by a Volkswagen Golf, which had a green light.
KENT COUNTY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Silent Observer#News 13onyourside Com#Twitter
13 ON YOUR SIDE

5 vehicle crash injures 1, blocks part of I-96

One person was inured after five cars collided on eastbound I-96 at Alden Nash. Michigan State Police tweeted about the accident just before 3:30 p.m. on Friday. Police say traffic was already backed up from a previous crash when a tractor trailer ran into the back of a stopped vehicle, causing a chain reaction.
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Youtube
13 ON YOUR SIDE

12-year-old struck by car in Ottawa County

HOLLAND, Michigan — A 12-year-old girl is hurt after being hit by a car Tuesday morning in Holland Township. Police say the incident happened around 7:30 a.m. on 136th Avenue south of Greenly Street. An investigation reveals the girl was attempting to cross 136th Avenue when she stepped into the...
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Police looking for missing Kent County woman

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — The Kent County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman from Grattan Township. Police say Katherine Ann Jones, 74, was last seen around 9:30 a.m. Sunday near Lessiter Avenue and Belding Road NE. Katherine is believed to be driving a...
KENT COUNTY, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Three children injured in Jamestown Twp. crash

JAMESTOWN, Mich. — A two-car crash Sunday left three children injured, the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office said. Around 5:21 p.m., deputies were called to 48th Avenue and Adams Street in Jamestown Township. A gray Chevy pickup driven by a 70-year-old man from Hudsonville was stopped at a stop sign on...
JAMESTOWN, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

MSP investigating fatal crash in Cannon Township

MSP Grand Rapids Post is currently investigating a fatal traffic crash on M-44 near Bonita Vista Court. According to the Michigan Department of Transportation, eastbound and westbound M-44 (Belding Road) between Blakely Drive and Egypt Valley Avenue. is closed. MSP is asking people to avoid the area as they investigate.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

FOUND: 87-year-old Holland man missing, endangered

HOLLAND, Michigan — UPDATE 9/27/2021 5 p.m.: Willard Penna was found safe by a Holland City PD K-9 unit and reunited with his family. An 87-year-old man went missing in Holland Township Monday morning, the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office says. Willard Penna left his home in the morning and hasn't...
HOLLAND, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

13 ON YOUR SIDE

Grand Rapids, MI
10K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Grand Rapids local news

 https://www.wzzm13.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy