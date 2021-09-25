Newark holds vaccine event, electric car show to help Black, Hispanic communities get vaccinated
Ten of Newark's historical Baptist churches and the group Choose Healthy Life came together Saturday to host a free COVID-19 vaccination and testing event. COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy continues to be an issue in the Black community throughout New Jersey. Black residents make up only 8% of those fully vaccinated in the state but represent 15% of the population. Black New Jersey residents also account for one in five COVID-19 hospitalizations.connecticut.news12.com
