Listen below to Tony Finau's caddie Mark Urbanek on what it means to be caddying in his first Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits. The 17-year veteran says everything he's heard is that the Ryder Cup is the best experience in sports. Urbanek calls this a bucket-list moment for his career, but cautions he's dreamed of not just being part of the Ryder Cup experience but also being part of a winning team on U.S. soil. Hit the play button below to listen.

GOLF ・ 13 DAYS AGO