Dustin Johnson and those young gun U.S. Ryder Cup stars. Uh, Europe, there's troubling brewing. The U.S. smoked the Europeans in the Ryder Cup. (Of course they did; I picked Europe to win.) And the Americans did it with six Ryder Cup rookies and a slew of young stars who looked fearless and focused. It was a bloodbath — they're calling it the Slaughter by the Water since it was played at the pristine grounds of Whistling Straits on the shores of Lake Michigan — and if it wasn't for Jon Rahm, it would have been even worse.

GOLF ・ 6 DAYS AGO