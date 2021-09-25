CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mankato, MN

Warren Street nearing completion

By Mark Fischenich mfischenich@mankatofreepress.com
The Free Press
The Free Press
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vYg3u_0c7jS3Nk00
Workers pour concrete curb and gutter along Warren Street near Cherry Ridge Apartments. Pat Christman

MANKATO — Drivers who regularly use North Riverfront Drive got their road back in August.

Commuters and shoppers detoured from Blue Earth County Road 12 and Adams Street this summer have been able to take the new roundabout for a spin since early September.

People reliant on South Victory Drive saw the orange barrels disappear Sept. 10.

And for downtown Mankato drivers still facing barricades at Warren Street? October.

“Probably toward the end of that first week of October to the start of the second week,” said Assistant City Engineer Michael McCarty of the anticipated reopening.

That’s almost exactly the predicted completion date for the largest project in the city during the 2021 construction season.

The $5.4 million reconstruction, which closed Warren starting in early May, has caused a noticeable jump in traffic on Cherry Street and caused some unaccustomed congestion during afternoon peak driving times.

The traffic backups were exacerbated by construction on other roads serving Mankato’s hilltop and Minnesota State University, particularly for a couple of weeks when Main Street joined Warren and Victory Drive on the “road closed” list.

“For a little bit, with Main Street being closed, we put a little more pressure on Cherry than we intended,” McCarty said. “It was a little more delay at some of those intersections than people were used to.”

Those other roads are now reopened and Warren is close to joining them. Pavement is in place from downtown to Glenwood Avenue, and concrete work on curbs and sidewalks is being finished on the upper part of the project. Once that work is done and sod is laid on the boulevards, the final asphalt can be put in place without any worries about cement trucks or other heavy equipment damaging the new driving surface.

The project replaced underground utilities, added wider sidewalks and boulevards, installed modern semaphores at Broad and Second streets, and aimed to create a more attractive connection between the city center and MSU.

Even with autumn’s arrival and the construction season nearing its end, drivers in the valley will be seeing orange one more time.

Next week new pavement is scheduled to be laid on Riverfront Drive between Vine Street and Third Avenue, which will close lanes and prompt detours for certain movements between Riverfront and Madison Avenue.

“We want to get that surface in better shape going into winter. It’s pretty rough,” McCarty said, adding that it will be a quick job if dry weather continues. “If everything cooperates, we should be in and out in a week.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS News

Taliban says 5 civilians killed in bomb attack at Kabul mosque

At least five civilians were killed in a bomb blast at the entrance to a Kabul mosque Sunday, a Taliban official said, describing the deadliest attack in the Afghan capital since U.S. forces left at the end of August. There was no immediate claim of responsibility, but suspicion fell on...
MIDDLE EAST
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
City
Mankato, MN
Local
Minnesota Traffic
Mankato, MN
Traffic
Mankato, MN
Government
NBC News

U.S. accuses China of 'provocative' activity after warplanes enter Taiwan's defense zone

The United States accused China of "provocative military activity," on Sunday after it flew dozens of military planes into Taiwan's airspace. Taiwan’s Defense Ministry tweeted that 16 fighter jets had entered it's air defense identification zone (ADIZ) on Sunday. This came after it said that 39 military aircraft — 20 during the day and 19 more at night — had encroached its airspace on Saturday.
MILITARY
The Associated Press

George Floyd memorial statue in New York City defaced again

NEW YORK (AP) — A statue honoring George Floyd in New York City’s Union Square Park was vandalized on Sunday, police said. According to police, a video showed an unidentified man on a skateboard throwing paint on the statue at approximately 10 a.m. then fleeing. Nearby statues of late Congressman John Lewis and Breonna Taylor, a Louisville, Kentucky, woman shot and killed by police last year, apparently weren’t touched.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Hill

'Saturday Night Live' targets Democrats' stalemate in season opener

"Saturday Night Live" kicked off its 47th season by spoofing the Democratic infighting over the bipartisan infrastructure bill. The skit began with President Biden , played by James Austin Johnson in his "SNL" debut, sharing that his summer was "bad." "Not Cuomo bad, but definitely not Afghanistan good," Johnson's Biden...
TV & VIDEOS
CBS News

Trump asks U.S. judge to force Twitter to restore his account

Former President Donald Trump has asked a federal judge in Florida to force Twitter to restore his account, which the company suspended in January following the deadly storming of the U.S. Capitol. Trump's attorneys on Friday filed a motion in U.S. District Court in Miami seeking a preliminary injunction against...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Mccarty
The Hill

Philippine president announces retirement, says daughter will run

Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte said on Saturday that he would be retiring from politics after his current term and signaled that his daughter would run for president in 2022. ABS-CBN News cited a video in which reporters asked Duterte if his daughter, Sara Duterte-Carpio, would be running with his longtime...
POLITICS
Fox News

Brazil's Bolsonaro faces protests, calls for impeachment

With Brazil’s presidential election one year away, tens of thousands of demonstrators marched Saturday in Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo and dozens of other cities around the country to protest President Jair Bolsonaro and call for his impeachment over his government’s handling of the pandemic. The protests, smaller than those...
BUSINESS
The Free Press

The Free Press

Mankato, MN
1K+
Followers
241
Post
482K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Free Press

Comments / 0

Community Policy