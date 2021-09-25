Your Weekend

New Ulm Popcorn Wagon volunteers selling bags of the treat in 2016. The restored 1914 wagon will be parked outside the Brown County Historical Society Museum in New Ulm Saturday. . Courtesy Brown County Historical Society.

Saturday

Popcorn Wagon Blast — 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Brown County Historical Society, 2 N. Broadway St., New Ulm.

United Way fundraiser/5K fun run — 9 a.m., near Minnewaukon Court, Mankato; MankatoUnitedWay.org/5K.

Minnesota Valley Credit Union’s Community Shred Day — 9-11 a.m., paper-shredding trucks at Adams Street and Memorial View Court branch locations.

Sustainability Fair — 1-3 p.m., outdoors at First Congregational UCC Church, 150 Stadium Court; Rasmussen Woods nature walks, 1:15 p.m. and 2:15 p.m.

American Indian Cultural Events Group program: Indigenous stories, history and cultural practices — 4-8 p.m., Benson Park, North Mankato; no admission fee.

Mankato Farmers’ Market — 8 a.m. to noon, Best Buy parking lot, 1895 Adams St.

St. Peter Farmers’ Market — 8:30 a.m. to noon, near corner of Mulberry Street and Minnesota Avenue (Highway 169).

KMSU DJ Soundclash — 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Arts Center of Saint Peter parking lot; free program featuring music on vinyl records.

Kidtoberfest Parade — 12:45 p.m., lineup parking lot near Third Street; full schedule of St. Peter Octoberfest activities at: www.stpeterambassadors.com/st-peter-oktoberfest.

Cirque Italia — 1:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m., 7:30 p.m., River Hills parking lot; advance tickets at: www.cirqueitalia.com or call 941-704-8572.

ProMusica Minnesota artist panel — 10 a.m., Chapel of the Christ, Martin Luther College, New Ulm; www.promusicamn.com/concerts.

American Cancer Society’s Relay For Life of Blue Earth County — 5 p.m., Sibley Park, 900 Mound Ave.

Comic opera: “H.M.S. Pinafore” — 7:30 p.m., Ted Paul Theatre, Minnesota State University; $24 with discounted tickets for senior citizens, youths and MSU students; mnsu.universitytickets.com.

Chevelle concert — 7:30 p.m., Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center; $47.50 and $37.50.

Music

Chankaska Winery, Kasota — Noon, Mark Braun and Ben Scruggs

Indian Island Winery, Janesville — 5:30 p.m., JamBoyz

Morgan Creek Winery, Cambria — 6:30 p.m., Jim McGuire Trio

The Blue Boat — 7 p.m., Joe Tougas and Ann Rosenquist Fee

Sunday

Mankato Bridal Show — 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center; facebook.com/MankatoBridalShow.

Cirque Italia — 1:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m., River Hills parking lot; advance tickets at: www.cirqueitalia.com or call 941-704-8572.

Ocktoberfest closing ceremony — 2 p.m., Patrick’s on Third, St. Peter; www.stpeterambassadors.com/st-peter-oktoberfest.

ProMusica Minnesota: “Love Sweet” — 3 p.m., Chapel of the Christ, Martin Luther College, New Ulm; www.promusicamn.com/concerts.

Minnesota River Valley Wind Ensemble performance — 3 p.m., Elias J. Halling Recital Hall of the Earley Center for Performing Arts, 320 Maywood Ave.; $9.